Women of the Emmys Get Candid About Female Representation in Midlife at TheWrap Celebration

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Constance Zimmer made a splash, literally, as she toasted women in midlife, bringing age diversity representation to Hollywood.

“Women in their 50s are f–king badass,” the co-host of TheWrap’s Celebrating Women of Emmy Season, presented by TheWrap, the Geena Davis Institute and The Midlife Collectiv, said as she dove headfirst into the rooftop pool at the Fairmont Century Plaza Thursday.

The event was designed to champion and reframe the cultural narrative around women in midlife and beyond, honoring every woman nominated this Emmy season.

A new study from the Geena Davis Institute found that men over 50 have made up a much larger share of Emmy acting nominees and winners than women in the same age bracket, TheWrap exclusively revealed ahead of the event. The report also found that men age 50 or higher are almost 30% more likely to be nominated than their female counterparts — and nearly 20% more likely to win.

Madeline Di Nonno, the institute’s president and CEO, told TheWrap she was optimistic that the report showed the gap was closing in the supporting categories.

“There’s a lot of work to do, but I think it comes down to the economics of it as well,” Nonno said. “Look at the success of ‘Five Star Weekend.’ Look at the success of ‘All Her Fault.’ Look at the success of ‘Ride or Die’ … It’s good for business as well.”

A separate Boxed In report found that fewer women are employed as showrunners and directors behind the camera than they were a decade ago.

“That’s a really disappointing statistic,” Sharon Waxman, TheWrap’s chief executive officer and editor-in-chief, said. “I think that’s also true for LGBTQ-themed shows. I think it’s also true for shows about people of color.”

“I really don’t think that that’s a permanent state of affairs,” she added. “Part of what we’re doing here tonight is giving support, inspiration and just encouragement to people, who are traditionally having to work harder to be seen.”

Hanelle M. Culpepper may make history this year. She received her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for the Season 2 finale of “Paradise.” If she wins, Culpepper would be the first Black woman to take home the honor. The same goes for double nominee Salli Richardson-Whitfield, who received recognition for work on “Task” and “The Gilded Age”

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Sonja Warfield and Hanelle M. Culpepper attend TheWrap’s Emmy season party at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles (Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap)

“As a woman director, as a director of color, I always come with my A+ game,” she told TheWrap. “I always want to do my best job anyway, but I also don’t want to be the excuse for somebody to not hire a woman or a person of color who comes behind me.

“What’s so great about this honor is it continues to keep that door open, and if I win or [Richardson-Whitfield] wins, then hopefully that will really help to feed the narrative that it doesn’t matter your color of skin or your gender. That great direction can come from anyone,” she added.

“Rick and Morty” executive producer Monica Mitchell said working in the male-dominated animated comedy world can be tough, but she praised her male collaborators for their support. She added that their show continues to welcome “strong women” to bring perspective and “elevate things.”

Co-host Zimmer, who was nominated for her performance in “Love Story,” toasted to women in midlife on television, encouraging creators, executives and talent to change the narrative that women over 40 are done in Hollywood.

“When you get to this age and this space, you’re doing things that you’ve never dreamed were even possible,” she said.

Constance Zimmer attends TheWrap Celebrating Women of the 2026 Emmy Season party at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images for The Wrap)

Jackie Tohn shared that she has had the unique experience of working with more female showrunners for some of her more prominent roles on “Glow” and “Nobody Wants This.”

“There are so many women everywhere, and it makes such a huge difference,” she told TheWrap. “I love men, but we’re better.”

TheWrap’s Celebrating Women of Emmy Season event was sponsored by Addyi and Ketel One Vodka.