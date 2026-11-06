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TelevisaUnivision Sells Out 2026 Latin Grammys Ad Inventory | Exclusive

The event, which will feature a total of 20 new advertisers, saw a more than 40% increase in digital and social revenue

Latin Grammys
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Paloma Morphy performs onstage during The 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards – Best New Artist Showcase at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on November 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Omar Vega/WireImage)
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TelevisaUnivision has sold out inventory for the 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards, with a total of 20 new advertisers and a more than 40% increase in digital and social revenue, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

This year’s broadcast of the biggest night in Latin music will represent over 18 ad categories, including retail, automotive, financial, transportation, pharma, gambling, apparel & accessories and food products.

First-time sponsors include Rémy Martin, Gilead Sciences, Valentino Beauty and Ross, while returning sponsors include Hyundai, P&G brands and Starbucks, among others. Brands enlisted by The Latin Recording Academy include AIE, American Airlines, Bacardi, Bulova, Discover Puerto Rico, llaollao, Mastercard, Meta and OPPO.

“We’re thrilled to welcome incredible sponsors as we celebrate the Biggest Night in Latin Music,” TelevisaUnivision U.S. Ad Sales and Marketing President John Kozack said in a statement. “Year after year, this event offers brands an unmatched platform to connect and drive engagement with a passionate fanbase, and we’re proud to be collaborating with both new and returning partners for the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards.”

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“Their support reflects Latin music’s extraordinary global growth and a shared recognition of its power to bring people together, inspire audiences and create meaningful connections among brands, artists and fans worldwide,” Latin Recording Academy Partnerships and Client Solutions Head Enrique Pérez added. “We value these partnerships and the role they play in celebrating Latin music and its creators on The Biggest Night in Latin Music.”

The Latin Grammys will air live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Univision, UNIMÁS, Galavisión and streaming on ViX.

The three-hour telecast will be hosted by renowned actress,  producer and Latin Grammy nominee Roselyn Sánchez. It will also feature performances by Daddy Yankee, Rosalía, Anitta, Feid, Grupo Frontera, Juanes and others.

The awards ceremony will be preceded by “Noche de Estrellas” at 7 p.m. ET/PT, hosted by Alejandra Espinoza, Chiqui Delgado, Raúl de Molina, Emmanuel Palomares and Isadora.

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Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

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