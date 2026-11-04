Tony Awards Extend Deal to Air on CBS Through 2032

The Tony Awards will return to CBS, extending its contract with the network for five more years.

Broadway’s biggest night has been broadcast on CBS for the past 48 years, with its first broadcast on the network in 1978. The 80th Annual Tony Awards will go live from both coasts on Sunday, June 13 on CBS and Paramount+.

“We are thrilled to extend our long-standing partnership with CBS. For the past 48 years, we have collaborated with CBS to bring the best of Broadway to theatre fans all around the world and we look forward to marking the 80th anniversary of the Tony Awards with our best show yet,” Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Jason Laks, president of The Broadway League, said in a joint statement.

Raj Kapoor, Sarah Levine Hall and Jack Sussman will return to produce the 2027 ceremony with Kapoor and Levine Hall serving as co-showrunners. Patrick Menton and Rob Paine will co-executive produce, with Menton also serving as head of talent.

The Tony Awards honor the best of Broadway every year. The awards show features performances from several of the nominees for Best Musical along with in memoriam performances and other tributes.

The awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League.

“CBS has a celebrated history of supporting the creative arts on television and the Tony Awards are a cornerstone of that past, present and future,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said. “George Cheeks and I are thrilled to extend the Network’s 48-year partnership with the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League and showcase the extraordinary talent, unforgettable performances and incomparable energy of Broadway to viewers across the country for years to come.”

This contract extension comes after Paramount’s recent merger with Warner Bros. Discovery to form Skydance.

The network noted that additional information pertained to the 80th Annual Tony Awards will be announced in the coming weeks.

This year’s Broadway season includes new musicals “Dirty Dancing” and “Dolly” and revivals “Damn Yankees” and Rachel Zegler-led “Evita.”

Several Hollywood stars are taking their talents to the Great White Way this season. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris and Allison Janney star in “Other Desert Cities.” Julia Roberts will star in “Small Mouth Sounds” next spring. And Rosamund Pike will open her play “Inter Alia” this November.