Amazon to Hike Prime Video’s Ad-Free Subscription Fee to $5 Per Month

Amazon’s Prime Video is raising the price of its ad-free subscription fee from $2.99 to $4.99 per month starting April 10.

The offering, which will become Prime Video Ultra in the U.S., will deliver enhanced features, including up to five concurrent streams, up to 100 downloads for offline viewing, Dolby Atmos and exclusive access to 4K/Ultra HD streaming. The ad-free offering previously included three concurrent streams and up to 25 downloads.

“Delivering ad-free streaming with premium features requires significant investment, and this structure aligns with other major streaming services while ensuring customers have the flexibility to choose how they want to watch,” Amazon said in a statement.

Prime members can also continue to enjoy the core Prime Video benefit at no additional cost with their $14.99 per month membership. That includes up to 50 downloads for offline viewing, up from 25; four concurrent streams, up from three; HD/HDR and Dolby Vision. They can also upgrade their annual plan to Prime Video Ultra at $45.99, a 23% discount from the monthly rate.

Prime Video began charging the $2.99 fee for ad-free viewing back in January 2024, when it switched its subscriber base to an ad-supported experience by default.

In November, the tech giant revealed that Prime Video’s ad tier reaches over 315 million monthly active users globally, including more than 130 million in the United States alone.

In addition to the U.S., the ad tier is available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, The Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the U.K.