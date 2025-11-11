Prime Video Ad Tier Reaches Over 315 Million Monthly Viewers Globally

Prime Video’s ad tier now reaches more than 315 million monthly viewers globally, Amazon revealed on Tuesday during its annual unBoxed event.

The figure, which is up from 200 million previously reported in April 2024, represents an unduplicated average monthly active ad-supported audience across original and licensed series and films, live sports and events, and free, ad-supported live channels on Prime Video. It is based on internal data over 12 months (September 2024 to August 2025), with some locale-specific time-frame variations based on launch dates.

The ad tier is available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, The Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the U.K., and the U.S.

“This expanded audience across 16 countries demonstrates our customer-obsessed approach to enhancing the viewing experience while delivering powerful opportunities for brands,” Prime Video advertising vice president Jeremy Helfand said in a statement. “We’re just beginning to unlock what’s possible when premium entertainment, engaged viewers, and innovative ad-tech converge with relevant and performant advertising at this unprecedented scale.”

Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and films include “Fallout,” “Heads of State,” “Reacher,” “Red One,” “Road House,” “The Accountant 2,” “The Boys,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” and “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

Prime Video also offers subscribers access to licensed titles as well as coverage of live sports including “Thursday Night Football,” the NBA and WNBA, NASCAR, the NWSL, and the Masters Tournament, as well as sports documentaries including “Bye Bye Barry,” “Kelce,” and “Earnhardt.”

Prime Video also offers add-on subscriptions such as MGM+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Peacock, FOX One and Crunchyroll, as well as more than 800 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels, rent or buy titles and more.

Amazon’s disclosure comes as Netflix recently reported that it has 190 million monthly viewers globally, a switch from its previously reported monthly active user metric.

The latter’s figure is based on members who have watched at least one minute of ad-supported content on Netflix per month, multiplied by the estimated average number of people within a household, which the company gets from first-party research.

Meanwhile, Disney reported 164 million monthly ad-supported viewers across Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ back in May. Their figure is based on active accounts that have viewed ad-supported content continuously for more than 10 seconds, multiplied by the estimated number of users per account.