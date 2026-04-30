AMC Global Media CEO Kristin Dolan’s Pay Rose 44% to $12.5 Million in 2025

AMC Global Media CEO Kristin Dolan’s pay climbed 44% to $12.5 million in 2025, compared to $8.7 million in 2024, per the company’s latest proxy filing.

The package included a $2 million base salary, a $150,000 one-time signing bonus related to her new employment contract, $4.2 million in stock awards, $6.03 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $113,803 in “other” compensation, including $12,038 in 401(k) match contributions and $101,765 in reimbursements for personal aircraft travel.

Meanwhile, AMC Studios President Dan McDermott raked in $4.95 million in 2025, up slightly from $4.2 million in 2024. The package included a $1.6 million base salary, $758,738 in stock awards, $2.6 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $14,000 in 401(k) match contributions.

AMC’s Chief Commercial Officer Kim Kelleher received $3.9 million in total compensation for 2025, down from $4.05 million in 2025. The package included a $1.3 million base salary, $440,326 in stock awards, $2.2 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $14,000 in 401(k) match contributions.

The latest disclosure comes after the company was rebranded from AMC Networks, which Dolan says the reflects the ongoing transformation of its business into a “global media and studio-driven company,” with streaming as its “leading source of domestic revenue.”

The company’s stock remains listed on the Nasdaq under the current AMCX ticker symbol. Outstanding stock certificates for shares of the company’s Class A and B common stock are not affected by the name change, continue to be valid and need not be exchanged.

Shares of AMC Global Media are up 25% in the past month, 12% in the six months and 32.6% in the past year, but are down 8% year to date.