Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison’s Pay Hit $63.2 Million in 2025

Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison raked in $63.2 million in compensation for 2025.

The package, which covers the closing of the Paramount Skydance merger to Dec. 31, included a $1.41 million base salary, $58.7 million in stock awards, $1.41 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $1.7 million in “other” compensation, including $648 in company-paid life insurance,$1.68 million in personal security-related costs and $12,584 in costs associated with personal

guest attendance of certain business events.

Meanwhile, former president Jeff Shell received $60.7 million in total compensation for the period. His package included a $1.41 million base salary, $58.7 million in stock awards, $567,807 in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $9,135 in “other” compensation, including $4,779 in 401(k) match contributions and $4,356 in company-paid life insurance.

In addition, chief strategy and operating officer Andy Gordon received $48.5 million, while chief legal officer Makan Delrahim received $63.6 million and former chief financial officer Andrew Warren received $2.17 million.

More to come…