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Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison’s Pay Hit $63.2 Million in 2025

Former president Jeff Shell received $60.7 million for the year, while chief strategy and operating officer Andy Gordon received $48.5 million

David Ellison (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
David Ellison (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison raked in $63.2 million in compensation for 2025.

The package, which covers the closing of the Paramount Skydance merger to Dec. 31, included a $1.41 million base salary, $58.7 million in stock awards, $1.41 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $1.7 million in “other” compensation, including $648 in company-paid life insurance,$1.68 million in personal security-related costs and $12,584 in costs associated with personal
guest attendance of certain business events.

Meanwhile, former president Jeff Shell received $60.7 million in total compensation for the period. His package included a $1.41 million base salary, $58.7 million in stock awards, $567,807 in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $9,135 in “other” compensation, including $4,779 in 401(k) match contributions and $4,356 in company-paid life insurance.

In addition, chief strategy and operating officer Andy Gordon received $48.5 million, while chief legal officer Makan Delrahim received $63.6 million and former chief financial officer Andrew Warren received $2.17 million.

More to come…

Brian Roberts (Getty Images)
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Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

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