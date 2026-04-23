TKO CEO Ari Emanuel’s Pay Hit $67.4 Million in 2025

TKO Group Holdings CEO Ari Emanuel raked in $67.4 million in compensation for 2025, a 272% increase from $18.1 million in 2024, according to the company’s latest proxy filing.

The package included a $3 million base salary, an $11.9 million bonus, $44 million in stock awards, $8.12 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $379,103 in “other” compensation. Other compensation included $365,519 for his personal use of a company-provided aircraft, $5,769 in 401(k) match contributions and $7,814 in company-paid life insurance premiums.

The median TKO employee made annual compensation of $82,428, putting Emanuel’s pay ratio at 813 to 1.

Meanwhile, the WWE and UFC parent’s president and chief operating officer Mark Shapiro took in $42.64 million in 2025, up 33% from $31.96 million in 2024.

His package included a $4 million base salary, $12.5 million bonus, $25.85 million in stock awards and $297,565 in “other” compensation.

Other compensation included $281,603 for his personal use of a company-provided aircraft, $8,750 in 401(k) match contributions, $2,122 of reimbursed commuting expenses based on approximately 50% of total reimbursements made by Endeavor Group Holdings or its subsidiaries and $5,091 in company-paid life insurance premiums.

In addition to their roles at TKO, Emanuel serves on Endeavor’s board, which rebranded to WME Group after it went private in a $25 billion deal with Silver Lake last year. Shapiro serves as WME Group’s president and managing partner.

Endeavor retains a 63.9% controlling ownership stake of the publicly-traded TKO Group, whose portfolio also includes IMG, On Location and Professional Bull Riders. Meanwhile, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon owned 8.6% of TKO’s Class A shares and had 3.4% voting power as of the end of 2025.

TKO shares closed at 186.26 apiece at the end of Thursday’s trading session and are up 23% in the past year, but are down 10% year to date and 4% in the past month.