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TKO CEO Ari Emanuel’s Pay Hit $67.4 Million in 2025

President and chief operating officer Mark Shapiro’s pay for the year was $42.64 million

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel (Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel (Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

TKO Group Holdings CEO Ari Emanuel raked in $67.4 million in compensation for 2025, a 272% increase from $18.1 million in 2024, according to the company’s latest proxy filing.

The package included a $3 million base salary, an $11.9 million bonus, $44 million in stock awards, $8.12 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $379,103 in “other” compensation. Other compensation included $365,519 for his personal use of a company-provided aircraft, $5,769 in 401(k) match contributions and $7,814 in company-paid life insurance premiums.

The median TKO employee made annual compensation of $82,428, putting Emanuel’s pay ratio at 813 to 1.

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Meanwhile, the WWE and UFC parent’s president and chief operating officer Mark Shapiro took in $42.64 million in 2025, up 33% from $31.96 million in 2024.

His package included a $4 million base salary, $12.5 million bonus, $25.85 million in stock awards and $297,565 in “other” compensation.

Other compensation included $281,603 for his personal use of a company-provided aircraft, $8,750 in 401(k) match contributions, $2,122 of reimbursed commuting expenses based on approximately 50% of total reimbursements made by Endeavor Group Holdings or its subsidiaries and $5,091 in company-paid life insurance premiums.

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In addition to their roles at TKO, Emanuel serves on Endeavor’s board, which rebranded to WME Group after it went private in a $25 billion deal with Silver Lake last year. Shapiro serves as WME Group’s president and managing partner.

Endeavor retains a 63.9% controlling ownership stake of the publicly-traded TKO Group, whose portfolio also includes IMG, On Location and Professional Bull Riders. Meanwhile, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon owned 8.6% of TKO’s Class A shares and had 3.4% voting power as of the end of 2025.

TKO shares closed at 186.26 apiece at the end of Thursday’s trading session and are up 23% in the past year, but are down 10% year to date and 4% in the past month.

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Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

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