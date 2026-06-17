BBC to Cut 550 Jobs in Effort to Save $200 Million

The BBC is set to cut 550 jobs by the start of 2027-28, the broadcaster announced on Wednesday. This is part of an overall effort to save £500m ($670 million) over the next three years.

By the end of that timeline, up to 2,000 roles are expected to close — marking a cost reduction of 10% — with 700 corporate cuts to come in the next few months.

Wednesday’s planned job reductions will save the BBC £160m ($200 million), impacting staff across the News, Nations and Content divisions. One hundred roles will be gone by the end of this financial year, as well as 100-150 hours of original programming by the end of 2027-28.

Director general Matt Brittin shared the layoff news with staff on Wednesday, just a month after he took over the role in May. However, the downsizing itself was first announced in April.

“Our news presenters have a unique relationship with our audiences. However, given the savings we need to make across the whole of BBC News, we are carrying out a review of our chief presenter roles,” BBC News and Current Affairs interim chief executive Jonathan Munro shared in a follow-up memo. “This is designed to ensure we have the right number of presenters, deployed as flexibly and efficiently as possible, to balance audience needs with best value for money.”

Voluntary redundancy has been made available to employees.