Tony Dokoupil to Co-Host America 250 Fireworks Special for CBS on 4th of July

Tony Dokoupil will soon take on yet another role at CBS when he co-hosts the network’s America 250 fireworks special on July 4.

The “CBS Evening News” anchor will be joined by “Entertainment Tonight” host Nischelle Turner next month for “The Great American Block Party 250,” CBS announced on Wednesday.

The three-hour special will feature performances from Zac Brown Band, Jon Batiste, the Goo Goo Dolls and The War and Treaty, with the co-hosts stationed live at The Washington Monument. Scenes from Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Charleston, New York, Philadelphia, Mount Rushmore and Fort Campbell, Kentucky, will also be included.

“Broadcast live from the celebration in the nation’s capital, the special will take viewers coast to coast for star-studded concerts and performances, culminating in what organizers are calling the largest fireworks show in history over the skies of Washington, D.C.,” CBS teased.

Dokoupil has been the face of “CBS Evening News” since January after editor-in-chief Bari Weiss promoted him to the anchor desk from “CBS Mornings.” The show has been averaging around 4 million viewers since he took over, while some critics have accused the journalist of capitulating to the Trump administration with his ‘both sides’ approach.

The update comes after the FCC asked broadcasters to air patriotic programming as part of its Pledge America Campaign in celebration of the country’s independence milestone.

“As America’s 250th anniversary approaches, it is important to reflect on the ideals and events that have defined our past while keeping an eye towards our country’s bright future,” FCC chairman Brendan Carr said in February. “The White House is leading our national celebration of this historic event with the Salute to America 250 Task Force, which calls on the federal government, among others, to mark this momentous occasion. As part of this effort, I am calling on broadcasters to pledge to provide programming that promotes civic education, national pride and our shared history.”