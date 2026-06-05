The 3 Best Movies on Netflix This Week

This weekend, theatergoers will have the opportunity to travel to Eternia with the “Masters of the Universe” or see a retro horror spoof with the return of “Scary Movie.” If either of those aren’t quite to your liking, there’s plenty available to stream on Netflix. Right now, the streaming service has the cinematic return of a legendary filmmaker, the professional recording of a Tony-winning musical and one of the most underappreciated dramas of the decade.
Here are the three best movies to watch on Netflix this weekend.
“Dead Man’s Wire”
Before “Dead Man’s Wire” released at the beginning of 2026, Gus Van Sant (renowned for directing such films as “Elephant,” “Milk” and “Good Will Hunting”), had gone more than seven years without putting a movie in theaters. The film wasn’t some massive, grand return, but rather a slick and effective thriller based on a real-life hostage situation. Bill Skarsgård and Dacre Montgomery excel in their leading roles, while Al Pacino gives one of the year’s funniest performances (assuming he’s in on the joke).
“Mass”
Actor Fran Kranz made his feature directorial and screenwriting debut in 2021 with “Mass,” a small-budget chamber drama following a conversation between four parents: two whose child was killed in a school shooting, and two whose child was the shooter. The film is lean and emotional, anchored by four extraordinary performances from Jason Isaacs, Ann Dowd, Martha Plimpton and Reed Birney. Though a hit with critics, it’s a shame that “Mass” didn’t get broader recognition during its awards run.
“Merrily We Roll Along”
This Tonys weekend, you can watch the professional recording of one of the most awarded musicals of 2024: “Merrily We Roll Along.” Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe (Tony winners both) and Lindsay Mendez (a Tony nominee) star in this Stephen Sondheim revival, directed by Maria Friedman (another Tony nominee). It’s a fantastic take on the Sondheim classic, currently being adapted into a film directed by Richard Linklater and starring Ben Platt, Paul Mescal, and Beanie Feldstein (though, that’s filming over the course of 20 years, so you’ll have to wait a while for that one).