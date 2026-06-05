The 3 Best Movies on Netflix This Week

This weekend, theatergoers will have the opportunity to travel to Eternia with the “Masters of the Universe” or see a retro horror spoof with the return of “Scary Movie.” If either of those aren’t quite to your liking, there’s plenty available to stream on Netflix. Right now, the streaming service has the cinematic return of a legendary filmmaker, the professional recording of a Tony-winning musical and one of the most underappreciated dramas of the decade.

Here are the three best movies to watch on Netflix this weekend.