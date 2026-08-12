Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek Writing Tell-All Memoir

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Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek is writing a tell-all memoir about his life and career, including his three decades at the entertainment giant and the “high-stakes maneuverings that unraveled behind the scenes from his 2020 appointment to his subsequent dismissal in 2022.”

The book, entitled “Behind the Castle Walls: My 30 Years at the Happiest Place on Earth,” will be released on Sep. 29, according to Simon & Schuster’s Gallery Books, which serves as its publisher.

Chapek’s book is a collaboration with Don Yaeger.

Chapek was elevated to the role of Disney CEO just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the globe, forcing closures of the company’s theme parks and cruise ships and shuttering live sporting events and film and television production, leaving thousands of employees out of work.

Following a number of PR debacles, including his mishandling of the situation around Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law in 2021, a lawsuit by Marvel star Scarlett Johansson early on during COVID and the sudden dismissal of respected Disney streaming and television leader Peter Rice, Chapek was ousted from Disney and his predecessor-turned-successor Bob Iger returned to the company in late 2022.

“Was he really given a fair shot or was he set up to fail? What drove his ousting and Bob Iger’s return? What happened behind the scenes at Disney during COVID, and how did those decisions impact what we see today?,” the book’s description stated. “Four years later, after reflection and healing, Chapek is ready to tell his story, sharing what he hopes will be his true legacy. Even now, after everything, he’s still a lifelong fan, and wants the magic of Disney to endure for generations.”

Following his ouster, Chapek joined the board of directors of the medical tech firm Masimo in 2024, but ended up resigning a year later.

Meanwhile, Iger has stepped down from the Disney CEO role once again, handing off the reins to Josh D’Amaro, who succeeded Chapek as head of the experiences business.

Iger has returned to Josh Kushner’s Thrive in an advisory role, which recently acquired the Los Angeles Lakers for $12.5 billion. Iger is also the owner of the Angel City Football Club.