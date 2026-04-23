Peacock Loss Widens to $432 Million Even as Revenue Hits $2.1 Billion in Q1

Comcast posted revenue of $31.5 billion and adjusted earnings of 79 cents per share, boosted by the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Super Bowl and improvements in broadband and pay TV customer losses

Wall Street was expecting earnings of 73 cents per share on revenue of $30.35 billion, per analyst estimates compiled by Yahoo Finance

Shares of the media giant jumped over 7% in pre-market trading on Thursday following the results

Peacock surpassed $2 billion in revenue for the first time, but posted a widened loss of $432 million in the first quarter driven by higher programming costs associated with the Super Bowl and Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. The streamer added 2 million paid subscribers for a total of 46 million.

Overall, Comcast’s media unit swung to a loss of $436 million, from a profit of $107 million a year ago, due to the higher costs from those events, as well as the impact of the company’s NBA rights. However, the Super Bowl, Olympics and an NBA All-Star game helped boost the segment’s revenue 60.8% to $7.3 billion. When excluding the Super Bowl and the Olympics, media revenue climbed 12.7% to $5.1 billion.

Despite the mixed results in the media unit, Comcast shares jumped over 7% in pre-market trading on Thursday as it beat Wall Street expectations and saw meaningful improvements in broadband and pay TV customer losses.

The company’s total revenue increased 5.3% to $31.5 billion as net profit tumbled 35.6% to $2.2 billion, or 60 cents per share. On an adjusted basis, net income fell 30.7% to $2.9 billion, or 79 cents per share.

“2026 is an important year of execution, and we’re seeing tangible early signs our pivot is taking hold,” Comcast co-CEOs Brian Roberts and Mike Cavanagh said in a statement.

The latest quarterly results mark Comcast’s first excluding its portfolio of cable networks that were spun off into Versant in January. Those include USA Network, CNBC, MS Now, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and Golf Channel, as well as digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow and SportsEngine.

Peacock surpasses $2 billion in revenue for first time as losses widen on higher programming costs

Peacock’s revenue climbed 12% year over year to $2.1 billion, which included $901 million in ad revenue, $1.2 billion in distribution revenue and $189 million in “other” revenue.

But higher programming and production costs of $1.95 billion caused the streamer’s loss to widen to $432 million, compared to $215 million in the prior year period. When including an additional $586 million in marketing, promotion and other costs, the streamer’s expenses totaled $2.5 billion.

Comcast co-CEO Mike Cavanagh said that the streamer remains on track to approach profitability for the first time next quarter.

Comcast narrows broadband, cable TV customer losses

Comcast saw a meaningful improvement in broadband losses, which totaled 65,000 compared to 183,000 in the year ago period.

It also narrowed its cable TV customer losses to 322,000, compared to 427,000 a year ago, and added 435,000 new mobile lines during the quarter for a total of 9.7 million mobile customers.

Content licensing drives studios unit as theatrical revenue sinks

Comcast’s studios unit saw a 102.4% increase in profit to $555 million as revenue climbed 21.2% to $3.43 billion.

The segment’s results were driven by a 36.8% increase in content licensing revenue, which included a renewed agreement for content exclusively available for streaming on Peacock, offset by a higher programming and production costs.

Meanwhile, theatrical revenue fell 59.2% to $117 million as revenue from “Reminders of Him” was lower compared to “Dog Man” and “Nosferatu” in the prior year period.

Epic Universe boosts theme parks revenue, profit

Another bright spot was the theme parks division, with profits climbing 33% to $551 million and revenue increasing 24% to $2.3 billion, driven by higher results at its Orlando theme parks, including the opening of Epic Universe in May 2025.

More to come…