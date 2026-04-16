Netflix Revenue Climbs 16% to $12.3 Billion, Boosted by Ads Business, Pricing Changes

Reed Hastings will step down from Netflix’s board in June

Wall Street was expecting earnings of $1.34 per share on revenue of $12.17 billion, per analyst estimates compiled by Yahoo Finance

Shares of the streamer fell over 9% in after-hours trading on Thursday

Netflix is shrugging off concerns about its future growth despite the collapse of its Warner Bros. deal.

The streamer’s profit grew 82% to $5.23 billion, or $1.23 per share, in its first quarter as revenue climbed 16% to $12.3 billion, driven by growth in subscribers and ads revenue, as well as higher pricing. Netflix, which no longer discloses its subscribers on a quarterly basis, last disclosed a total of 325 million globally.

The company abandoned its $83 billion deal for Warner’s streaming and studio assets in February after declining to match Paramount’s competing $31 per share bid. But it didn’t walk away entirely empty-handed, pocketing a $2.8 billion break-up fee, which helped boost its earnings growth for the latest quarter.

In the weeks that have followed, Netflix acquired Ben Affleck’s AI production startup InterPositive in a deal valued at up to $600 million. It also raised prices across all of its U.S. plans, now charging between $8.99 and $26.99 per month, with its add an extra member feature costing ad-supported subscribers $7.99 and ad-free members $9.99 per month.

While acknowledging that WBD would’ve been a “nice accelerant” to its growth, Netflix executives continue to see a long runway ahead in three key areas: delivering more entertainment, enhancing its technology in areas like generative AI and vertical video and improving monetization through pricing and its ads business.

“The entertainment business remains extraordinarily dynamic and competitive,” the company said in its quarterly shareholder letter. “We’re in a strong

position and are working hard to build on our advantages. Over the years, we’ve learned that the best thing we can do is to stay focused and improve faster than the competition.”

At the end of the month, Netflix plans to launch an updated mobile experience that will include a vertical video feed. It will also is using generative AI to improve content recommendations and offers its creative partners new tools.

It also continues to expand its video podcast offering, with new shows from talent including Brian Williams and Evan Ross Katz. The company noted that video podcasts have over-indexed on daytime viewing and mobile devices.

Additionally, the service will add more titles to Netflix Playground, its new standalone gaming app for kids. The offering has been used by 10% of kids profiles since launch. Almost half of kids’ profiles view content on mobile devices and tablets.

Netflix is maintaining guidance of $50.7 billion to $51.7 billion in revenue and an operating margin of 31.5% in 2026. For the second quarter, Netflix is forecasting revenue growth of 14% to $12.6 billion and a profit of $3.3 billion, or 78 cents per share.

It also remains on track to hit $3 billion in ad revenue for the year. The ad tier accounted for over 60% of sign-ups during the quarter in the 12 countries where it’s available.

More to come…