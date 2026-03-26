Netflix Raises Prices for the 2nd Time in a Year

Netflix is raising prices in the U.S. for the second time in a year, with hikes on its ad-supported and ad-free Standard plans and Premium plan.

Per an update on its website, the Standard With Ads plan will increase by $1 to $8.99 per month, while the ad-free Standard and Premium plans will each increase by $2 to $19.99 and $26.99 per month, respectively, effective Thursday.

Netflix Standard subscribers can add an extra member for $7.99 per month with ads and $9.99 per month without ads. Premium subscribers can add up to 2 extra members for $7.99 per month with ads and $9.99 per month without ads.

The pricing update will roll out to existing members over the coming weeks. Existing members will be notified by email a month before the new prices are applied to them, with exact timing based on the specific member’s billing cycle.

The move comes after Netflix previously teased it expected to raise prices in 2026 during the release of its fourth quarter earnings in January.

For full year 2026, Netflix expects revenue of $50.7 billion to $51.7 billion, representing growth of 12% to 14% year over year and a projects ad revenue will double to $3 billion from $1.5 billion in 2025.

Netflix previously raised prices in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2025, which marked the first pricing increase for the Standard tier in three years.