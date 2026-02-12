Department of Justice Antitrust Chief Gail Slater to Exit Role Amid Netflix-WB Deal Review

The Department of Justice’s antitrust chief Gail Slater is exiting her role after less than a year.

“It is with great sadness and abiding hope that I leave my role as AAG for Antitrust today,” Slate wrote in an X post on Thursday. “It was indeed the honor of a lifetime to serve in this role. Huge thanks to all who supported me this past year, most especially the men and women of [The Department of Justice Antitrust Division].”

Slater was confirmed as Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division in March 2025.

Prior to the DOJ, she was an economic policy advisor to Vice President and then-Senator J.D. Vance. She also served on the Trump 45 White House National Economic Council with responsibility for technology and telecommunications policy. She also worked as an antitrust lawyer at the Federal Trade Commission for 10 years and in the private sector at the law firm Freshfields, Fox Corporation and Roku.

“On behalf of the Department of Justice, we thank Gail Slater for her service to the Antitrust Division which works to protect consumers, promote affordability, and expand economic opportunity,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

A DOJ spokesperson did not disclose the reasoning behind Slater’s departure, though CBS News reports she was ousted by Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche over internal disagreements. The outlet adds that Omeed Assefi will serve as acting antitrust chief.

The move comes as the DOJ is reviewing Netflix’s $83 billion deal for Warner Bros. Discovery’s studio and streaming assets, as well as Paramount’s $108.4 billion hostile takeover bid for the entire company.

The agency issued requests for second information to both companies, which typically ask for business documents and data that will inform the DOJ about the company’s products or services, market conditions where the company does business and the likely competitive effects of ta merger. The agency may conduct interviews, either informally or by sworn testimony, with company personnel or others with knowledge about the industry.

Paramount said it complied with the second request for information on Monday. The waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act would expire 10 calendar days after compliance with the request at 11:59 p.m. ET, though that expiration does not stop the DOJ from investigating Paramount’s bid should it reach an actual deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Paramount would also need sign off from other international regulators and for shareholders to accept its tender offer.

