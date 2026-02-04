Fox Sees 2% Jump in Revenue to $5 Billion Thanks to Strong Advertising

Fox Corporation reported a 2% jump in revenue its second quarter earnings for 2026 on Tuesday morning before the market opened.

This was driven by a 4% increase in distribution revenue, which was primarily driven by 5% growth in the cable network programming segment, as well as a 1% increase in advertising revenues. That boost was due to higher sports and news pricing, Tubi’s continued growth and the impact of additional MLB postseason games. Those three factors helped offset the lower political advertising revenues and lower ratings that were seen during the quarter.

The increase in revenue was especially notable considering that Fox spent more this quarter than in previous ones. Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) came in at $692 million a 11% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2025. Higher costs around sports programming rights and production as well as higher costs around digital marketing led to this increase in spending. These were partially offset by lower entertainment programming rights amortization and production costs.

Here are the key results:

Net Income: $247 million, a 36% year-over-year decrease compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Earnings Per Share: $0.82 adjusted, a 15% year-over-year decrease.

Revenue: $5.18 billion, 2% increase year-over-year compared to the second quarter of 2025. This is also a 1.8% increase compared to the $5.09 billion predicted by analysts, according to Yahoo Finance.

Adjusted EBITDA: $692 million, an 11% year-over-year decrease.

Lachlan Murdoch, the executive chairman and CEO of Fox Corporation, also shared some insights on Fox One, the company’s streaming platform that launched in August. Live sports drives the majority of engagement on Fox One, but news views accounted for a third of total minutes watched. News viewers also engage with the platform twice as many days per week as non-news viewers and watch nearly three times as many minutes per week on average. Murdoch noted that the company is “encouraged” by consumer response to the offering.

Last quarter was a big one for Fox, marking the first time Tubi reached profitability. Tubi generated a 27% increase in revenue during the period. When paired with the return of the Super Bowl on Fox and a 6% growth in revenue due to strong news pricing and higher sports pricing, Fox Corporation reported a 5% year-over-year increase in revenue during its first quarter.

Ahead of last quarter, Fox also acquired an equity stake in Holywater, the vertical video platform company behind MyDrama. Earlier this year, the company announced popular creator Dhar Mann would be creating 40 titles for the platform.

More to come …