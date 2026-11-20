Fremantle Group COO and Continental Europe CEO Andrea Scrosati is exiting the company after eight years to pursue a new entrepreneurial venture.

Scrosasti, who has been with Fremantle since 2018 and added Continental Europe to his oversight in 2021, has led the company’s M&A strategy and acquisitions of Element Pictures, Asacha Media Group and Lux Video. He also supported Fremantle’s pushes into the free, ad-supported streaming channel business, AI through the creation of Imaginae Studios and global film.

Prior to Fremantle, Scrosati spent 11 years in various leadership roles at Sky Italia, including executive vice president of programming, cinema, entertainment, news and partner channels.

He will stay with Fremantle through the end of January. His departure comes on the heels of Fremantle U.S. Chief Operating Officer Suzanne Lopez’s exit after 23 years.

Fremantle CEO Jennifer Mullin praised Scrosati for his “enormous contribution” to the company.

“He has been instrumental in our growth and transformation, from helping build Fremantle into a true portfolio company and leading our M&A strategy, to establishing our film strategy and constantly pushing us to think differently about innovation and the future of our business,” Mullin added. “Just as importantly, Andrea has been a trusted colleague, partner and a great friend to me. I will miss working alongside him enormously, but I’m incredibly excited for him as he takes this next entrepreneurial step.”

Meanwhile, Scrosati said working at Fremantle has been an “extraordinary privilege,” but that the time feels right to “take the next step and focus on building something new.”

“Fremantle is a unique company, with incredible people, some of the world’s finest creative talent and an exceptional portfolio of IP. I leave with enormous pride in what we have achieved together and great affection for the company and everyone who makes it what it is,” he added. “I want to thank Jen for her leadership, vision and trust, all my colleagues across Fremantle, and RTL Group and Bertelsmann for their unwavering support over the years. Fremantle has an exciting future ahead, and I look forward to working with the team over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.”