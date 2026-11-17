Fremantle’s Chief Operating Officer Suzanne Lopez exited the production company after 22 years.

“Suzanne has made an exceptional contribution to Fremantle North America in her 22 years with the business,” Jennifer Mullin, CEO of Fremantle, said. “She has been integral to Fremantle’s success and growth, and we are grateful for her leadership, commitment and the significant impact she has had.”

Fremantle confirmed her exit to TheWrap.

Lopez served as COO for the company from 2019 to 2026. In her role she specifically oversaw legal and business affairs, HR, production, technology and security. Previously she was executive vice president of business and legal affairs.

Her exit comes just a month after Fremantle named Sharon Levy chief executive officer of its Americas and Australia divisions. Levy joined the production company from Banijay, where she served as CEO of Endemol Shine North America.

Fremantle is responsible for unscripted competition series “American Idol,” “America’s Got Talent” and “The X Factor,” among others. Recently, the production company announced that it would move several of its franchises out of California to cut costs.

“American Idol” will move to Georgia starting with Season 25, while “America’s Got Talent” and competitor “The Voice” are eyeing moves out of Los Angeles.

Fremantle promoted Jimmy Fox to president of content and strategy in March, pushing the production company into new forms of content, innovative partnerships and growth opportunities.

The production company has a broad range of entertainment IP, including “Baywatch,” “Got Talent,” “Family Feud” and “Too Hot to Handle,” among others. The company produces entertainment spanning from film and television to documentary and digital entertainment.