Fubo, NBCUniversal Reach New Distribution Deal, End 6-Month Programming Blackout

Fubo has struck a new distribution agreement that restores NBCUniversal’s programming on the service — ending a six-month blackout that began in November.

Under the terms of the deal, Fubo customers will be able to stream NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, the NBC Sports Network and regional sports networks in the Bay Area, Boston, California and Philadelphia through the service’s English-language TV plan. NBC and NBCSN will also be available via the Fubo Sports content service, while Telemundo is available through Fubo’s Latino plan. In addition, Universo is avilable through Fubo’s Latino Plan, Spanish-language Latino Plus add-on package and English-language Extra package.

“We’re thrilled to announce the return of NBCUniversal networks to Fubo, given their robust portfolio of top-tier sports, entertainment and news,” Fubo’s Content Strategy and Acquisition EVP Todd Mathers said in a statement. “Our agreement with NBCUniversal underscores Fubo’s promise to bring consumers more programming, value and choice through multiple packaging options.”

NBCU’s Spanish-language networks will launch on Fubo starting Wednesday ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup kick-off, while its English-language networks, will launch on Fubo in the coming weeks. Shares of Fubo jumped 3% following the news.

The resolution comes after Fubo previously accused NBCU of engaging in “discriminatory tactics” by allowing YouTube TV and Amazon’s Prime Video to integrate Peacock directly into their channel stores, but not giving Fubo the same rights. It also accused NBCU of blocking its skinny bundle offering by asking the company to add expensive, non-sports channels and said they were asked to sign a multi-year deal to distribute its cable networks that were spun off into Versant.

During its second quarter earnings call in May, Fubo executives said that the subscriber impact of the carriage dispute has been “modest” and better than internal expectations. They attributed that to the resilience of its sports-focused value proposition and its decisions to lower prices and supplement Fubo with Peacock.

Fubo last disclosed a total of 5.7 million North American subscribers and 328,000 international subscribers, compared to 5.9 million North American and 354,000 international subscribers a year ago.