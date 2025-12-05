Fubo Lowers Prices of Pro, Elite Channel Plans Amid NBCUniversal Programming Blackout

Fubo has lowered the prices of its Pro and Elite channel plans amid its NBCUniversal programming blackout that began two weeks ago.

Starting in January, the Pro plan will now cost $73.99 per month, while the Elite option is $83.99 per month for new customers. Current subscribers will still receive the previously announced $15 credit for the December billing cycle to offset the carriage dispute.

The update comes after Fubo accused NBCU of engaging in “discriminatory tactics” last week.

“They allowed YouTube TV and Amazon Prime video to integrate Peacock directly into their channel store, but refused to give Fubo the same rights,” the company said in a statement. “Fubo’s goal is to make Peacock available directly in our channel store so subscribers can access all of their content in one place and seamlessly pay on one bill.”

“Despite [expensive, non-sports channels] not being worth the cost to Fubo subscribers, Fubo offered to distribute Versant channels for one year,” they continued. “NBCU wants Fubo subscribers to subsidize these channels.”

“Fubo is committed to bringing its subscribers a premium, competitively-priced live TV streaming experience with the content they love. That includes multiple content options, including a sports-focused service, that can be accessed directly from the Fubo app,” the company’s statement concluded. “We hope NBCU reconsiders their stance, or we’ll be forced to move forward without them.”

NBCUniversal previously said it offered Fubo “fair rates and terms” for its portfolio of entertainment and sports content, which have been accepted by “hundreds of other distributors,” including Hulu + Live TV (which recently closed its merger with Fubo).

“Fubo has chosen to drop NBCUniversal programming despite being offered the same terms agreed to by hundreds of other distributors,” a spokesperson for the media giant told TheWrap when the blackout began. “Unfortunately, this is par for the course for Fubo — they’ve dropped numerous networks in recent years at the expense of their customers, who continue to lose content.”