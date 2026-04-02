J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot to Downsize, Close Los Angeles Office

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot banner is shuttering its Los Angeles office, TheWrap has learned.

The banner is expected to move its operations to New York. It is currently unknown how many staffers will be affected.

Bad Robot will remain under its first-look film and television deal at Warner Bros., which expires at the end of the year, marking the banner’s 20th with Warner Bros. Television.

Founded in 1999 and based in Santa Monica, on the television side, they have produced hit shows including 2001’s “Alias,” 2004’s “Lost,” 2008’s “Fringe,” 2011’s “Person of Interest” and 2016’s “Westworld.”

Most recently, Bad Robot produced Apple TV breakout hit “Presumed Innocent,” which is set to return for a second season, along with animated series “Batman: Caped Crusader” for Prime Video. The banner also produced 2025’s “Duster” for HBO Max, which was canceled after one season.

On the film side, they still have some films that are awaiting release. First up, Warner Bros. will release David Robert Mitchell’s high-concept dinosaur movie “The End of Oak Street” on Aug. 16, followed by “The Great Beyond,” which is directed by Abrams and will also be released from WB, on Nov. 13. Bad Robot is also producing the 2028 Dr. Seuss adaptation “Oh, The Places You’ll Go” from directors Jon M. Chu and Jill Culton.

Bad Robot was very successful on the film side as it produced 2001’s “Joy Ride,” 2008’s “Cloverfield” and 2009’s “Star Trek” reboot, which Abrams directed. They also produced the third “Mission: Impossible” film, also with Abrams as director, along with producing the latter three “M:I” installments in the franchise. They also produced 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” both of which Abrams directed.