‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’ Dr. Seuss Adaptation From ‘Wicked’ Director Jon M. Chu Gets 2028 Release

“Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” now has a release date.

The animated feature, directed by “Wicked” filmmaker Jon M. Chu and Jill Culton, has been given a March 17, 2028, release date in traditional theaters and Imax. J.J. Abrams and Gregg Taylor are producing the project, from Abrams’ Bad Robot, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

Rob Lieber wrote the screenplay for the movie based on Dr. Seuss’ final book, which was published Jan. 22, 1990, and has been a graduation gift mainstay ever since.

EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul have written new songs for the movie. Pasek and Paul, as they are known, wrote the songs for “La La Land,” “The Greatest Showman” and “Spirited,” and have songs in Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Snow White” and the upcoming Pharrell project “Golden” (formerly “Atlantis”).

“Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” marks Chu’s first animated feature — although there was a healthy amount of visual effects in “Wicked,” enough for it to nab a best visual effects Oscar nomination. Culton is a seasoned animation vet. She last wrote and directed “Abominable” for DreamWorks Animation and was a story artist on “Toy Story,” eventually working on “A Bug’s Life,” “Toy Story 2,” “Shrek,” “Monsters, Inc.” and many more.

Other animated movies based on Seuss’ work include “The Grinch,” “The Lorax” and “Horton Hears a Who.”

Chu’s “Wicked: For Good,” comes out this Thanksgiving.