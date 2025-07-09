‘Duster’ Canceled at HBO Max After One Season

Just a week after its Season 1 finale aired, J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan’s 1970s crime series “Duster” has been canceled by HBO Max.

The series, which was a collaboration between Bad Robot, TinkerToy Productions and Warner Bros. Television, starred Josh Holloway as a getaway driver and Rachel Hilson as an FBI agent who team up to take down a powerful crime syndicate.

In a statement, HBO Max said that while it would not move forward with a second season, it was “so grateful” to have had the chance to work with Abrams, Morgan and Bad Robot.

“We are tremendously proud of this series led by Josh Holloway and Rachel Hilson and we thank them along with our cast and crew for their incredible collaboration and partnership,” the streamer added.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Television praised Abrams and Morgan for delivering a “thrilling, multi-dimensional crime drama” with “textured characters that took the audience back to the 1970s in a new and innovative way.”

“Those characters were brought to life by a wonderful team led by Josh, Rachel and an extremely talented ensemble cast, along with an expert crew behind the scenes,” WBTV added. “We are incredibly proud of the show, and while we wish this journey could continue, we are thankful to our partners at HBO Max for the opportunity to tell Jim and Nina’s story.”

“Duster” was first picked up by HBO in 2020 under Abrams and Bad Robot’s overall deal struck the year prior. The project would subsequently be given a series order in 2023 and eventually premiered this past May.

In addition to Holloway and Hilson, the cast includes Keith David as Ezra, Sydney Elisabeth as Genesis, Greg Grunberg as Abbott, Camille Guaty as Izzy, Asivak Koostachin as Awan, Adriana Aluna Martinez as Luna and Benjamin Charles Watson as Royce.

Additional executive producers on the series included Steph Green, who directed the show’s first two episodes, and Bad Robot’s Rachel Rusch Rich.