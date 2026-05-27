Netflix and Spotify Partner Up for Jay Shetty’s ‘On Purpose’ Podcast

Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast has found new life on Netflix and Spotify, with the streaming services partnering up for a multiyear deal that is reportedly worth more than $100 million.

Starting July 13, both streamers will provide global access to video podcasts of Shetty’s in-depth conversations on health, wellness and cultures, while Spotify will also have audio versions.

“This is a historic moment, not just for On Purpose but for podcasting itself. We’re entering a new era where interviews can impact culture as powerfully as movies, music and television on the global stage. It is truly a dream come true to be partnering with Netflix & Spotify at the same time,” Shetty said in a Wednesday statement. “I would never have believed when I started the podcast just 7 years ago this would happen. To be in business with two of the most influential forces in global entertainment is unprecedented and I couldn’t be more energized for what’s ahead.”

The update comes as the podcaster’s three-year deal with iHeartMedia is set to end next month, as first reported in March.

“On Purpose has built one of the most engaged podcast audiences in the world, and we’re excited to expand our partnership with Netflix and Jay by bringing video episodes to Spotify,” added Roman Wasenmüller, VP/Global Head of Podcasts at Spotify. “Spotify is already where millions of fans come to listen to the show, and this next chapter builds on that momentum by giving audiences an even more immersive way to experience it. This partnership also reflects our continued investment in video and our commitment to helping creators grow global franchises on Spotify.”

“Jay Shetty has an extraordinary ability to spark deep, meaningful connections that resonate with millions around the world,” echoed Lauren Smith, VP of Content Licensing and Programming Strategy at Netflix. “By joining forces with Spotify, we’re giving On Purpose an expansive new canvas, bringing these visually captivating interviews to our members’ screens with unmissable episodes to look forward to every single week.”