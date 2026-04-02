Jeff Shell Enters Preliminary Talks for Paramount Exit

Lawyers for Paramount Skydance president Jeff Shell have entered preliminary talks about the executive’s potential exit from the media giant.

The discussions come as Shell is embroiled in a legal dispute with Las Vegas gambler and former whistleblower R.J. Cipriani, who claims he’s owed for crisis communications services allegedly provided to the executive. He also alleges that Shell disclosed material, non-public information about Paramount’s UFC media rights deal and its plans to sweeten its bid for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Shell subsequently countersued and accused Cipriani of defamation and extortion and Cipriani responded by widening the scope of his lawsuit to include Paramount, its board of directors and the Ellison family. A Paramount spokesperson previously told TheWrap that it believes Cipriani’s “frivolous” claims are “entirely without merit” and said it would defend itself “vigorously.”

An outside law firm is currently conducting an internal investigation into Cipriani’s claims and no final decisions will be made until that investigation is completed. If Shell remains at Paramount, he is expected to transition to an advisory role. Representatives for Shell and Paramount declined to comment.

Prior to being recruited by David Ellison, Shell was ousted from NBCUniversal in 2023 over allegations of sexual harassment from former CNBC correspondent Hadley Gamble, with whom he admitted to having an “inappropriate relationship.”

He would ultimately land at Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners, which helped fund Skydance’s $8 billion acquisition of Paramount and is backing the $47 billion in equity financing for Warner Bros. alongside the Ellison family. He would officially join the Paramount Skydance leadership team after the announcement of the merger in July 2024.

Cipriani is seeking at least $150 million in damages, while Shell is seeking an unspecified amount of compensation for all damages and losses caused by Cipriani’s accusations, as well as an “injunction restraining Cipriani from further defaming Shell.”

The Paramount-Warner Bros. merger is expected to close in the third quarter, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. A shareholder vote is slated for April 23. In the event the transaction does not close by Sept. 30, WBD shareholders will receive a 25 cent per share “ticking fee” for each quarter until closing. In the event that the deal does not close at all due to regulatory matters, Paramount will pay WBD a $7 billion termination fee.