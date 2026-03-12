With Paramount, Jeff Shell Plunges Yet Another Media Company Into a PR Crisis | Analysis

Jeff Shell is in hot water again, and it couldn’t come at a worse time for Paramount.

The media giant’s president, who has been dealing with allegations of disclosing material and non-public information, saw the controversy blow up on Monday when Las Vegas gambler and whistleblower Robert James “R.J.” Cipriani sued Shell for allegedly failing to pay for crisis communications services. The 67-page complaint claimed Shell violated securities laws by leaking the details and timing of Paramount’s $7.7 billion media rights deal for the UFC, as well as its plans to submit a sweetened offer for Warner Bros. Discovery that ultimately led to a $110 billion merger deal.

This comes three years after NBCUniversal fired Shell over allegations of sexual harassment before the Skydance acquisition of Paramount brought him back into the mix. He’s one of a number of men with troubled pasts who have joined the ranks of CEO David Ellison’s growing media company.

While Paramount is not a named defendant in the lawsuit, the details spilling from the complaint and the headache of an SEC inquiry and internal investigation are unwanted distractions as Ellison tries to push the WBD deal through a tough regulatory review. It raises the question of whether Paramount can afford to keep Shell and his negative headlines around. Experts told TheWrap that Cipriani’s claims put Shell in a precarious position that, if found to be true, present him with the risk of being terminated with cause and could turn a simple contract dispute into a “pattern of conduct story.”

“This is the second time in three years that [Shell’s] personal relationships have put a major media company in an uncomfortable position. David Ellison took a calculated risk bringing him back and now that risk is very much on the table,” regulatory and government investigations attorney Braden Perry told TheWrap. “Having your president accused of leaking insider trading details is not a story you want regulators reading while they’re deciding whether to sign off on a $110 billion transaction. At some point, the math becomes simple: Is Jeff Shell an asset or a liability to the most important deal Paramount has ever tried to close?”

Paramount and Shell declined to comment as the matter is being investigated by outside law firm Gibson Dunn and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Patricia Glaser, who has represented both Shell and Cipriani and appears to be indirectly referenced in the complaint, previously said it is “riddled with clear errors of fact and law” and vowed to “strongly respond.”

An SEC spokesperson declined to comment. Glaser and Gibson Dunn did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment on this story.

Seizing control of the narrative

While Paramount will look to determine that Cipriani’s claims are actually credible before making any decisions about Shell’s employment, crisis communications experts told TheWrap that the company needs to seize control of the Shell story before it spins out of control in the court of public opinion.

“They need to be able to tell shareholders and investors that this is not a problem or it is and that they’ve handled it,” Somm Consulting President Evan Siegfried told TheWrap. “While Paramount is not a named defendant, they are certainly going to be very keen as to what happens here and paying attention and taking their own defensive steps at this point.”

Evan Nierman, the founder and CEO of crisis PR firm Red Banyan, told TheWrap that managing perception is just as important as the legal outcome in these types of crises and the longer the situation drags on without a resolution, the more the potential damage to Paramount’s reputation and Shell’s position is likely to become a “longer-term stain.”

He advised Shell to stay aligned with his lawyers while also keeping a direct and clear line of communication with Paramount leadership and other internal stakeholders. He also said Shell should maintain contact with WBD to ensure it doesn’t look like the deal is being “destabilized by uncertainty.”

“The longer ambiguity fills the vacuum, the easier it becomes for critics, regulators and the media to turn this into a larger story about instability at the top,” Nierman warned.

Anne Easton, an entertainment attorney who has previously provided counsel to companies such as Amazon and Disney, told TheWrap that Shell could theoretically survive the lawsuit, but said the situation is a “huge liability.” She believes Ellison parting ways with Shell is a question of when, not if.

“If I’m David Ellison sitting across from Warner Bros. Discovery’s board trying to close the biggest media merger in recent history, I’m not keeping the person who allegedly told a professional gambler we’re overpaying for the deal,” Easton said. “The $110 billion merger is too far along and too consequential for shareholders to let one executive’s personal legal exposure derail it. Given the pattern here, Ellison has every reason to make a clean break sooner rather than later.”

What did Shell allegedly do?

Shell’s problems began after NBCU ousted him in 2023 following accusations of sexual harassment from former CNBC correspondent Hadley Gamble, with whom he admitted to having an “inappropriate relationship.”

He would ultimately land at Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners, which helped fund Skydance’s $8 billion acquisition of Paramount and is backing the $47 billion in equity financing for Warner Bros. alongside the Ellison family. After announcing the Skydance-Paramount merger in July 2024, David Ellison said Shell would serve as Paramount Skydance’s president.

Just a month later, Shell would meet with Cipriani, a producer on the 2020 documentary “Money Machine: Behind the Lies” and the 2015 movie “Wild Card” and a former FBI informant who aided in the arrest and conviction of USC athlete turned drug-trafficker Owen Hanson. The meeting was arranged by an unnamed female attorney for Shell, who based on the description appears to be Glaser. The attorney, who also previously repped Cipriani, suspected he was exposing details about Shell’s termination from NBCU, and sought to stop the leaks.

“The main thing is I would not want the emails and texts between me and Hadley Gamble to come out, because that would absolutely destroy me,” Shell allegedly told Cipriani, according to the lawsuit.

The meeting would conclude with Cipriani agreeing to provide “extensive, sophisticated crisis communications and media management services” over the next 18 months without compensation to help Shell rebuild his reputation, according to the suit.

The complaint noted that Cipriani took “proactive steps to suppress, redirect or neutralize” negative coverage before publication. Among those steps that Cipriani claimed credit for was orchestrating a June 2025 article aimed at “exposing the greediness” of “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who accused Shell of interfering with the show’s streaming rights negotiations to benefit Paramount. The suit claims that Cipriani saved Paramount $1.5 billion.

“I’m the one that put the article out for you!!! … I didn’t want to tell you till it hit so you have plausible deniability!,” Cipriani wrote to Shell in a WhatsApp message, to which he allegedly replied: “Thank you RJ … I owe you dinner at least!”

Over the course of their relationship, Shell also allegedly disclosed the financial terms, structure and plans to announce the UFC media rights deal 26 days before it was public, adding that Netflix “thought they had it.”

An ugly falling out

The pair’s relationship would eventually sour after Shell allegedly failed to hold up his end of the bargain over a verbal agreement to produce “Star Serenade,” an English adaptation of Roku’s Spanish-language series “Serenata De Las Estrellas,” which Cipriani and his wife were set to co-executive produce.

The attorney would arrange a meeting between Cipriani and Shell on Feb. 2, but talks would break down after Shell allegedly said he would be unable to assist Cipriani in producing the show and refused to compensate him for the crisis communication services. After talks between the pair fell apart, Cipriani claims that the attorney offered him $150,000 of their own money to avoid litigation.

During the same meeting, Cipriani said Shell disclosed the company’s plans to sweeten its hostile takeover offer to $30 per share in cash, with additional financing commitments – including a 25 cent ticking fee and $2.8 billion termination fee for Netflix – eight days prior to it being made public. He also stated that Paramount was “paying way too much for Warner Bros.” and expressed “disdain” for its CEO David Zaslav, claiming he would not be retained in any post-merger capacity because “they considered him to be incompetent” and also to be a “suck-up” who was “overly enamored of Hollywood celebrities.”

In addition to allegations of fraud and breach of contract, Cipriani accuses Shell of intentional infliction of emotional distress, claiming he suffered “severe physical injury and physical sickness, including the exacerbation of pre-existing physical conditions” as a result of Shell’s “prolonged campaign of exploitation, broken promises, betrayal of trust” and other conduct described in the lawsuit.

What are Ellison’s options?

Paramount’s leadership team has not publicly weighed in on the situation. Shell was notably absent during the media giant’s March 2 call with analysts discussing the WBD deal, but an individual familiar with the matter confirms he remains on active duty as president.

While it is unclear how the Cipriani complaint will ultimately play out and whether the internal investigation would lead to Shell’s termination, experts emphasized that lawsuits are “never good for an executive’s long-term standing.”

“From a risk perspective, boards tend to have short patience for distractions at critical moments, and this is about as critical as it gets for Paramount,” Perry explained. “Shell may survive the litigation itself, but the reputational drag on top of his history gives the board every reason to quietly reassess whether he’s the right person to be the face of this company through a merger of this magnitude.”

While Easton believes that Paramount should cut ties with Shell sooner rather than later, others advised against a knee-jerk firing. Granderson Des Rochers LLP managing partner Corey Martin told TheWrap that Paramount would likely look to reach a settlement, because “barring an absolute smoking gun, terminating someone at this level for cause is an invitation for a wrongful termination lawsuit.”

David Honig, president of MarketSearch Recruiting, agreed with Martin, telling TheWrap he “wouldn’t recommend firing in any way, shape or form” prior to the completion of an internal investigation. Instead, he believes that Ellison and Paramount need to focus on containing the situation as Cipriani’s claims are investigated.

“Lessening his exposure, his profile and his influence on the business is probably really smart,” Honig said. “It needs to be handled tactfully.”