Josh Horowitz and Bark Team for ‘Who’s a Good Guest?’ With Bob Odenkirk, Johnny Knoxville and Dylan O’Brien | Exclusive

You’ve seen him host red carpets and talk to countless A-list celebrities. But now Josh Horowitz, host of “Happy Sad Confused” and roving MTV reporter, is going to the dogs.

“Who’s A Good Guest?,” a new video series from BARK and Horowitz, will pair celebrities with their pets for an interview, with an initial line-up of Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk, Johnny Knoxville, Ginnifer Goodwin and Patrick Wilson. The first episode, featuring O’Brien and his dog Tony, debuts on Wednesday, Feb. 4, with new episodes released weekly on Wednesday on YouTube and Spotify. Watch a trailer below.

Play video

According to the official synopsis, each episode “invites a celebrity and their dog into a conversation that’s funny, honest and a little chaotic. From balancing careers with dog care, to the challenges of training, to the unbreakable bond they share with their furry friend, guests reveal a side of themselves usually reserved for living rooms and dog parks.”

“This is a show about people, but dogs are running the room,” Horowitz said in a statement. “There’s something about having your dog on your lap or panting loudly that brings out the truth. It’s part interview, part hang, part therapy, and occasionally a bark-filled mess – in a nutshell it’s everything I love.”

As a runner, each episode “ends with a thought experiment about the dog-inspired business the guest would launch if they had to invent one. The responses may be lofty, such as a dog detective service or noise-cancelling earmuffs for pups, but dreaming up clever, dog-first ideas is what BARK does best.” According to company lore, BARK began when “CEO and co-founder Matt Meeker couldn’t find a fun, creative toy for his Great Dane, Hugo, so he created BarkBox. Later, when faced with the challenge of flying with Hugo, Meeker dreamt of BARK Air. That same problem-solving spirit now fuels ‘Who’s A Good Guest?’”

Taking things once step further, each week on the show, BARK will bring the guest’s business idea to life “as a satirical pop-up brand, complete with microsites and visuals.” While the joke is fun, BARK is committed to something very real, with “every visit and engagement with the pop-up brand sites triggers meal donations to dogs in need through BARK in the Belly, BARK’s charitable food line.” That is very good indeed.

“At BARK, our connection with dog people has always been strongest when we bring the same creative energy we put into our products to our content and entertainment,” said Dave Stangle, VP of Brand Activation at BARK. “This series is a continuation of that mindset. It’s unguarded. It’s ridiculous. And it’s a reminder that even celebrities are picking up their dog’s poop at 7 a.m.”

“Who’s a Good Guest?” is produced by BARK and Horowitz, with production support from HOFF Studios. “Happy Sad Confused,” Horowitz’s more human-focused podcast, has amassed over 200 million views and 750 million impressions across audio, YouTube and social media, with dozens of actors and filmmakers sharing secrets from their process. Horowitz is also the proud dog dad to Lucy, a very good girl.