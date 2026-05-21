‘Resurrection of the Christ’ Release Pushed at Lionsgate, Replaced by Johnny Depp’s ‘Day Drinker’

Lionsgate is making a big change to its release slate, setting the two parts of Mel Gibson’s “The Resurrection of the Christ” for release a year apart instead of 40 days apart in 2027, and giving a slot previously reserved for the first part of the duology to “Day Drinker,” a supernatural revenge thriller starring Johnny Depp.

“Day Drinker” will now be released on March 26, 2027, just ahead of Easter weekend, where “Resurrection of the Christ — Part One” was previously slated. That film will now be released on May 6, 2027, the day of the Lord’s Ascension on the Christian calendar, while “Part Two” will be released May 25, 2028 on Memorial Day weekend.

“Day Drinker” will see Depp reunite with Penelope Cruz, with whom he starred in films like “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” and “Murder on the Orient Express.” The film also stars Madeline Cline as a private yacht bartender who encounters a mysterious guest, played by Depp, and becomes entangled with a dangerous criminal, played by Cruz.

Marc Webb is directing the film from a script by Zach Dean, with “John Wick” producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee attached to the project with fellow producers Dean, Adam Kolbrenner and Nathan Kahane.

“The Resurrection of the Christ,” as its name suggests, is a follow-up to Mel Gibson’s 2004 film “The Passion of the Christ” and stars Jaakko Ohtonen as Jesus Christ in a retelling of the Gospel story of his resurrection after being crucified.

Mariela Garriga, Pier Luigi Pasino, Kasia Smutniak, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Rupert Everett also star.

Given its status as a sequel to the highest grossing film of 2004 and an adaptation of one of the most famous religious stories ever told, “Resurrection of the Christ” is expected to be a major blockbuster, considering that “Passion of the Christ” grossed $609 million worldwide before inflation adjustment. Lionsgate will handle distribution in North America and the U.K. as well as foreign sales.

“Day Drinker” takes over an Easter 2027 slot shared by Warner Bros.’ “Godzilla x Kong: Supernova” and will compete against March films like “Sonic the Hedgehog 4,” Universal’s reboot of “The Exorcist,” and Amazon MGM’s theatrical release of the final episodes of another Gospel retelling, “The Chosen.”

“The Resurrection of the Christ — Part One” will share the first weekend of the 2027 summer box office season with Sony’s Nintendo adaptation “The Legend of Zelda,” while “Part Two” will share Memorial Day weekend in 2028 with Disney’s sequel to its “Lilo & Stitch” remake.