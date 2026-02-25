Home > Industry News > Business

Martin Short Postpones Comedy Shows With Steve Martin Following Daughter’s Death

The comedians were set to start their tour on Friday

Jacob Bryant
Katherine Short, Martin Short (Getty Images)
Katherine Short, Martin Short (Getty Images)

Martin Short postponed his upcoming comedy shows with Steve Martin in the wake of his daughter’s death.

Following reports that Short’s daughter Katherine died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound earlier this week, messages for the venues the comedy pair were prepped to perform at in February displayed messages of postponement.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Steve Martin & Martin Short’s show, originally scheduled for Friday, February 27th in Milwaukee, has been postponed,” a statement on Milwaukee’s Miller High Life Theatre read. “Tickets will be honored for a future rescheduled date.”

Beast Games
Read Next
MrBeast Editor Banned From Kalshi for Insider Trading Using Intel on the Creator

The Orpheum Theater also posted notices of the show being postponed. At this point, venues Short and Martin are scheduled to perform at in March have not postponed. The pair’s comedy tour is scheduled to run through December 2026. Despite the lack of March or later postponements, it’s not clear when the two will resume the tour.

Katherine was the eldest child and only daughter of the veteran actor and comedian, who adopted her with his late wife Nancy Dolman. TMZ reported Tuesday that officers from the Los Angeles Police Department found Short’s body on Monday at her home in the Hollywood Hills around 6:40 p.m. PST.

“It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short,” a representative for Short’s family said in a statement. “The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

Katherine is survived by her father and two brothers, Oliver and Henry.

Steve Martin and John Mulaney on "SNL50."
Read Next
Steve Martin's 'SNL50' Monologue Crashed by John Mulaney and Martin Short, Who Gets Arrested by ICE | Video

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

Comments