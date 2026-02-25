Martin Short Postpones Comedy Shows With Steve Martin Following Daughter’s Death

Martin Short postponed his upcoming comedy shows with Steve Martin in the wake of his daughter’s death.

Following reports that Short’s daughter Katherine died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound earlier this week, messages for the venues the comedy pair were prepped to perform at in February displayed messages of postponement.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Steve Martin & Martin Short’s show, originally scheduled for Friday, February 27th in Milwaukee, has been postponed,” a statement on Milwaukee’s Miller High Life Theatre read. “Tickets will be honored for a future rescheduled date.”

The Orpheum Theater also posted notices of the show being postponed. At this point, venues Short and Martin are scheduled to perform at in March have not postponed. The pair’s comedy tour is scheduled to run through December 2026. Despite the lack of March or later postponements, it’s not clear when the two will resume the tour.

Katherine was the eldest child and only daughter of the veteran actor and comedian, who adopted her with his late wife Nancy Dolman. TMZ reported Tuesday that officers from the Los Angeles Police Department found Short’s body on Monday at her home in the Hollywood Hills around 6:40 p.m. PST.

“It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short,” a representative for Short’s family said in a statement. “The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

Katherine is survived by her father and two brothers, Oliver and Henry.