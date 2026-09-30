Paramount-Warner Bros. Recruits Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz

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Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz is exiting the toymaker to join David Ellison’s Paramount as it merges with Warner Bros. Discovery, according to media reports.

On Wednesday, Mattel revealed that Kreiz was leaving for another senior leadership position at an undisclosed public company, effective Friday, and that he would be succeeded by Conde Nast CEO Roger Lynch.

Kreiz’s role in the combined company could not immediately be learned. Representatives for Mattel and Paramount did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

During Kreiz’s tenure, Mattel has ranked number one globally in the Dolls, Vehicles, and Infant, Toddler & Preschool toy categories. Hot Wheels is also on track for its ninth consecutive growth year and the company has continued to build momentum in Action Figures and successfully launched Mattel Brick Shop.

Kreiz has also been instrumental in driving Mattel’s move into Hollywood with Greta Gerwig’s smash-hit “Barbie” movie in 2023 and helped spearhead development on several film and TV adaptations that have expanded the brand. The company launched a “Masters of the Universe” film with Amazon this summer, and next out is “Matchbox” starring John Cena for Apple. Additionally, he oversaw the company’s expansion into digital gaming with the full ownership of Mattel163.

Mattel’s new or renewed entertainment licenses include Disney Princess and Frozen, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Toy Story, KPop Demon Hunters and DC, among others.

Prior to Mattel, Kreiz was chairman and CEO of Maker Studios, a digital content network that was acquired by Disney in 2014. He would leave Disney in 2016 and joined Mattel in 2018.

Kreiz’s other previous roles include chairman and CEO of Endemol Group, a general partner at the venture capital firm Balderton Capital and the co-founder, chairman and CEO of Fox Kids Europe.

In addition to Kreiz, HBO CEO Casey Bloys is set to lead Paramount+ and HBO Max following the departure of Cindy Holland on Tuesday.

The Paramount-WBD merger is expected to close in early October, subject to Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin’s approval of a legal settlement between the company and 12 state attorneys general. Olguin has said she would rule in “due course,” but asked the parties to address her outstanding questions, including concerns from Sen. Corey Booker.

Paramount’s Class B stock listing is expected to move from the Nasdaq to the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 5 and begin trading on the NYSE on Oct. 6. Paramount would distribute warrants to purchase those shares on Oct. 13.

However, the merger is “subject to further closing conditions, and the ultimate timing for the closing of the WBD merger, if any, is not yet certain,” the company noted in a Friday SEC filing. As a result, Paramount may choose to cancel or postpone the move.