Mekki Leeper to Star and Create Comedy Series ‘New Money’ at Prime Video

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Mekki Leeper will make the jump from actor to star, EP, writer and showrunner with his new comedy, “New Money” at Prime Video.

Leeper (“Jury Duty,” “St. Denis Medical”) will star in the half-hour comedy he created and wrote, while he shares showrunning responsibilities with Joe Mande (“Hacks,” “The Running Point”), who also serves as an executive producer.

“New Money” is described as an ensemble workplace comedy set in the fast-paced and morally dubious world of private equity, following a trustfund-baby-turned-(self-proclaimed)-mogul and his staff of misguided wannabes at New Money Worldwide, Southern California’s least successful venture capital firm, per the official logline.

“Delusions of grandeur and complete incompetence will not stop our nepo-baby hero and his team of dedicated misfits, from failing upwards as they recklessly invest money in a desperate attempt to make exponentially more money,” the logline reads.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, “New Money” is executive produced by Rob Mac for More Better, Jackie Cohn, Nick Frenkel of 3 Arts Entertainment as well as Olivia Doud of Mosaic.

Mac was attached as an EP to the pilot “Fintech,” which “New Money” is based on and was self-financed, created and directed by Leeper.

“Mekki Leeper is a rare talent and a sharp comedic voice who brings an original perspective to everything he does,” Amazon MGM Studios head of global TV Peter Friedlander said in a statement. “Paired with the incredible creative pedigree of Joe Mande, ‘New Money’ is the kind of smart, irreverent comedy that audiences love. We can’t wait for Prime Video customers around the world to discover this series.”

Leeper stars on NBC’s “St. Denis Medical,” which returns for its third season this fall, and can also be seen in “Jury Duty” and “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”

Mande served as a writer and producer on “Hacks,” and his writing credits include “Running Point,” “The Good Place,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Master of None,” “Forever” and “Kroll Show.”

Leeper is repped by WME, Mosaic, The Lede Company and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Mande is repped by CAA, Mosaic, and Ziffren Brittenham.