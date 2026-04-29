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Meta Q1 Revenue Up 33%, Outpacing Wall Street Expectations

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Shares fell 5% in after-hours trading despite better-than-expected earnings and revenue

Illustration courtesy of Chris Smith/TheWrap
  • Meta reported $56.31 billion in first quarter sales, up 33% annually, outpacing the $55.45 billion analysts projected. 
  • The tech company’s earnings excluding a tax credit would’ve been $7.31 a share, above analyst expectations of $6.66.
  • “We had a milestone quarter with strong momentum across our apps and the release of our first model from Meta Superintelligence Labs,” Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO, said.

Despite a strong performance in its first quarter earnings, Meta still plans to layoff 10% of its work force in less than a month to fund expansive AI initiatives.

Meta reported $56.31 billion in first quarter revenue, up 33% annually, outpacing the $55.45 billion analysts had projected. Net income for the tech company was $26.77 billion, up 61% year-over-year.

“We had a milestone quarter with strong momentum across our apps and the release of our first model from Meta Superintelligence Labs,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. “We’re on track to deliver personal superintelligence to billions of people.”

However, the company’s shares were down 5% in after-hours trading. The company reported an EPS rate of $10.44, but excluding the tax credit from Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the adjusted EPS is $7.31 a share, still above analyst expectations of $6.66.

Meta’s total employment was 77,986 as of March 31, an increase of 1% year-over-year. This number does not take into account impending layoffs set for May.

The tech giant announced last week they would cut 10% of its staff as the company prioritizes AI initiatives to improve efficiency. The cuts will start May 20 and will affect roughly 8,000 workers and will no longer hire for 6,000 open roles.

Meta and Zuckerberg has long sought to hold a leadership position in AI, including a big $14.3 billion investment in Scale AI and hiring CEO Alexandr Wang.

The company, which operates Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, had 78,865 people on staff at the end of 2025. The New York Times reports that Zuckerberg anticipates that AI will replace most people working in the technology industry.

Looking ahead Meta noted that its 2026 capital expenditures would be higher than expected in the range of $125 to $145 billion, up from $115 to $135 billion. The tech company estimated that its 2026 total expenses will be in the $162 to $169 billion range, and they expect to deliver an operating income above that of 2025.

Meta reported its daily active user base across its apps increased 4% year-over-year to 3.56 billion users, but this number was down from 3.54 billion three months prior. The company reported that the decline was due to “internet disruptions in Iran, as well as a restriction on access to WhatsApp in Russia.

More to come…

Mark Zuckerberg
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Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

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