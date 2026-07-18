MS NOW’s Alex Wagner Eviscerates Pete Hegseth’s ‘Embarrassing’ Testosterone Move

MS Now‘s Alex Wagner eviscerated U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth following his “embarrassing” testosterone move involving the military.

On Friday, Wagner appeared on “The Moment With Katy Tur,” during which Katy Tur asked what she thinks of Hegseth’s decision to test service members’ testosterone levels as part of their annual health assessment.

“I find all of this so embarrassing,” the senior political analyst confessed. “First of all, I mean, great. Like, maybe the testosterone will help them because they clearly feel like they have some deficiencies — I’m not going to speculate what they might be — and they need these big toys to demonstrate that they’re not deficient in certain areas.”

She then pointed out, “You know what, might help with morale, Katy? Not getting the U.S. military involved in a disastrous war, which we’re losing to Iran, that has spiraled the global energy markets. You know what would help morale? Not having the U.S. bomb a girls’ school in Iran and kill hundreds of children and teachers by mistake.”

Additionally, Wagner claimed that Hegseth has “be-clowned us on the global stage and committed war crimes in our name.”

“He is humiliating our armed services,” she insisted. “He has tarnished our reputation. We have a stain on ourselves because of this president. And it’s all going to get solved if they fly some jets around really fast at a low altitude?”

To conclude her thoughts on the topic, Wagner snarked, “What a humiliation and embarrassment. But yes, by all means, do the testosterone shots. Maybe that will help.”

The High-T Department of War. pic.twitter.com/hlAUq3j2cD — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) July 15, 2026

Wanger’s remarks came after Hegseth posted a video via X on June 15, announcing the testosterone testing. “The High-T Department of War,” he captioned the update.

“I’m authorizing a new screening program to monitor for testosterone deficiency for our service members, ensuring you have the right testosterone levels to operate at your absolute best,” he said in the clip.

Hegseth explained, “Under the supervision of our world-class medical professionals, war fighters age 30 and older are going to be tested annually as part of their periodic health assessment… Those under 30 can voluntarily choose to get the test as well.”