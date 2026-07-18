Don Lemon Reveals What It Would Take to Get Him to Run for President

Don Lemon revealed what it would take to get him to run for president — and it involves one key stipulation.

During an appearance on the “Can’t Be Censored” podcast, the former CNN anchor was asked if he had “political ambition.” He indicated that he didn’t, but acknowledged that others have asked him if a 2028 presidential run was in the cards.

“I don’t know, I might,” he told hosts Travis Dhanraj and Karman Wong. “Because people keep asking me to do it.” Lemon explained that many of the potential folks in the running are not “impressive” to him.

“It seems in this day and age, you don’t have to have a ton of political experience,” he observed before taking aim at President Donald Trump. “Because our current president has had none. That’s very obvious. I think that he could have done a better job if he would actually listen to people. But he doesn’t. He thinks he knows everything.”

That’s when Lemon boldly declared, “I actually think I would be a really good president of the United States. I’m being totally serious.”

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When asked what it would take to get him to run for president, Lemon replied, “For the people to want me.”

He explained, “What it would take is if I ran a political campaign, a presidential campaign, I would like to run it — and I don’t know if this is realistic or not — without having to beg for money. I would like it to be a voter-citizen-driven campaign for as much as it can be. “

Lemon continued, “I would rather the people of the United States to say, ‘That’s the guy that we want. I’m gonna give him five dollars or $10,’ or something that doesn’t break the bank because I know that the economy is tough.”

Additionally, the journalist took further aim at Trump, claiming that the president was “not doing a great job for the working-class people, for the American economy.”

He pointed out, “He’s doing a fantastic job for his rich friends and for people who happen to have 401Ks and investments.”