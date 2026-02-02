Nancy Meyers Returns With Untitled Feature and Jude Law, Penélope Cruz, Kieran Culkin in Final Talks to Star

Nancy Meyers is back with a new untitled feature which has Jude Law, Penélope Cruz and Kieran Culkin in final talks to star.

Due in 2027, the prolific filmmaker’s first feature since 2015 will also star Emma Mackey and Owen Wilson. Warner Bros. Pictures will release the Untitled Nancy Meyers Film on Dec. 25, 2027.

Plot details for the film are being kept under wraps, but according to Variety, “this is a version of “Paris Paramount,” the project Meyers set up at Netflix in Spring 2023.” The film centers on an above-the-line filmmaking duo who reunite on set after falling in and out of love with one another.

Netflix pulled the plug on the project in 2023 due to reported budget issues that indicated Meyers was pushing for a $150 million budget but the streamer wouldn’t budge above $130 million. The project is Meyers’ return to the director’s chair since helming 2015’s “The Intern,” which starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

Cruz won an Academy Award for her performance in Vicky Cristina Barcelona and received three additional Oscar nominations for “Volver,” “Nine” and “Parallel Mothers.” Her recent film credits include “Ferrari,” directed by Michael Mann, and she next stars in the upcoming Warner Bros. release “The Bride!,” directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. Cruz is repped by CAA, Untitled, Kuranda and The Lede Company.

Culkin won an Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe for his performance in “A Real Pain” as well as an Emmy and Golden Globe for HBO’s “Succession.” Film credits include “Igby Goes Down,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” and Steven Soderbergh’s “No Sudden Move” for HBO Max. Culkin is repped by WME and Brookside Artist Management

