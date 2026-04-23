Netflix Authorizes $25 Billion Stock Buyback

Netflix’s board of directors has authorized a stock buyback of an additional $25 billion.

The move comes as the company looks to boost its share price following a major hit driven by its initial $83 billion deal for Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming and studio assets. To help fund the transaction, the streamer temporarily paused its stock buyback program. However, that deal fell apart after Netflix declined to match an increased $31 per share offer from Paramount for all of WBD.

As of March 31, Netflix had approximately $6.8 billion available for repurchase under its previous stock buyback program authorized in December 2024. In the first quarter, the company repurchased 13.5 million shares for $1.3 billion.

“We are not obligated to repurchase any specific number of shares, and the timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including our stock price, general economic, business and market conditions, and alternative investment opportunities,” the company noted in a Thursday SEC filing. “The Company may discontinue repurchases without notice at any time.”

“Our capital allocation approach is unchanged,” the streamer added in a Q1 2026 letter to shareholders. “We first prioritize reinvestment in the business, both organically and through selective M&A, while maintaining liquidity and then returning excess cash to shareholders through share repurchases.”