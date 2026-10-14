Netflix Layoffs: TV Execs Lisa Lang McMullen, Andrew McQuinn and Carolina Garcia Among Cuts

Netflix layoffs have hit its television division, impacting executives in the director and manager levels Wednesday. The streaming giant is expected to cut 1,000 positions as part of a company-wide restructuring stemmed from a slowdown in content engagement.
On the TV side, executives cut so far include director-level executive Lisa Lang McMullen, Andrew McQuinn, Carolina Garcia and James Oh, and managers Jason Pan and Aaron Davidson. This story will be updated as more names become public.
These individuals join executives on the film division like Doug Belgrad and Sheroum Kim, who were also impacted by this round of layoffs. Netflix declined to comment.
Lang McMullen worked as director of overall deals, she joined Netflix in 2021 after 12 years at Disney. McQuinn was original series director and had been in the company since 2018 from ABC Signature. His credits include shows like “American Primeval,” “Zero Day” and “Griselda.”
Garcia was also an original series director and had been with the streamer since 2016. She joined from 20th Century Fox Television and worked on big tentpole series like “Stranger Things.” Oh was director of drama series since 2021, coming from an SVP position at Jerry Bruckheimer TV.
On the manager side, Pan was in the original series team while Davidson was in the adult animation team.
The layoffs impacted about 6% of Netflix’s total workforce. Co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters said in an email to staff that the majority of the cuts were across the product, tech, legal and human-resources teams.
“Our mission – to entertain the world – is ambitious, and delivering on it requires us to be disciplined about where we prioritize our people and resources,” Sarandos and Peters said in their note to staff. “Our business is strong and growing, and we remain on track to deliver our full- year forecast. We’ll continue to invest aggressively in high- impact areas to improve our service and further drive growth and innovation. Doing that means making focused choices across the business so we can keep delivering for our members, partners, employees, and investors.”
Deadline first reported the TV division cuts.