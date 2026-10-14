Netflix Layoffs: TV Execs Lisa Lang McMullen, Andrew McQuinn and Carolina Garcia Among Cuts

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Netflix layoffs have hit its television division, impacting executives in the director and manager levels Wednesday. The streaming giant is expected to cut 1,000 positions as part of a company-wide restructuring stemmed from a slowdown in content engagement.

On the TV side, executives cut so far include director-level executive Lisa Lang McMullen, Andrew McQuinn, Carolina Garcia and James Oh, and managers Jason Pan and Aaron Davidson. This story will be updated as more names become public.

These individuals join executives on the film division like Doug Belgrad and Sheroum Kim, who were also impacted by this round of layoffs. Netflix declined to comment.