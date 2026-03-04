Netflix Launching Targeted Ad Capabilities Through Amazon, Yahoo Partnerships

Netflix is expanding its audience targeting capabilities for advertisers through partnerships with Amazon and Yahoo.

Starting in the second quarter, advertisers in the U.S. will now be able to use Amazon Audiences to inform their programmatic buys on the streaming service and will be able to reach relevant Netflix subscribers based on their lifestyles, interests and products they are actively shopping for.

Through Yahoo’s digital service provider (DSP), advertisers can also access “deterministic” audiences on Netflix deals, which allow the company to tap into “hundreds of millions of global Yahoo interest, behavioral, purchase, and life stage signals” to make their ad campaigns more timely and relevant for viewers.

The new ad targeting capabilities will roll out to advertisers in Netflix’s other-ad supported countries later this year.

Netflix is also launching a new planning application programming interface (API) to help agency partners understand how to easily find the right audiences for their clients. The offering includes in-house planning tools and real-time forecasting to provide insights for marketers to plan across key demographics and geographies.

Netflix partnered with Tinuiti to test the API earlier this year in the U.S. and saw that ad campaigns outperformed benchmarks by more than 75% across financial services, ed tech, and retail clients.

“We’re encouraged by the early results and are committed to expanding our first-party solutions even further, with more updates to come in the months ahead,” the streamer said. “These advancements are part of our ongoing effort to make advertising on Netflix more effective and easier to buy. We’re offering our brand partners clearer ways to reach the right audiences, while maintaining the high-quality experience our members expect. “

The new features come as Netflix reported 190 million monthly active viewers globally — a switch from its previous monthly active user metric.

A monthly active viewer is defined as members who have watched at least one minute of ad-supported content on Netflix per month, multiplied by the estimated average number of people within a household, which the company gets from first-party research.

In addition to the ad targeting capabilities, Netflix is rolling out interactive video ads globally in the second quarter, following initial testing in the U.S. and Canada. It is also has been testing dynamic ad insertion with WWE “Raw” and “Smackdown and its NFL Christmas Day Games, which will will be expanded across more live titles in 2026.