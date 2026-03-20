Disney Sets Release Dates for 2 New Mystery Marvel Movies, Shifts 2028 Film to July

Disney has shifted the release dates for two new mystery Marvel movies, the company announced Friday. An untitled Marvel movie, previously scheduled for Feb. 18, 2028, has been moved to July 28, 2028.

The other untitled Marvel movies are scheduled for May 4, 2029, and July 13, 2029.

The news comes after “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” broke trailer records Thursday, picking up 718.6 million views online and shattering the previous global record. The trailer took only eight hours to surpass the previous 24-hour record of 373 million views, set by “Deadpool & Wolverine,” according to WaveMetrix.

One of those dates could be for the long-awaited “X-Men” movie. “Hunger Games” writer Michael Lesslie is set to write the screenplay for “X-Men,” Marvel Studios’ introduction of the mutant superhero team in the MCU, according to an insider familiar with the project.

The “X-Men” film franchise began in 2000 with “X-Men,” directed by Bryan Singer. This first film introduced audiences to the concept of mutants—humans born with genetic superpowers—and focused on the leader of the X-Men, Professor Charles Xavier, and the metal-clawed Logan/Wolverine as they attempt to make peace with their rival Magneto. It was praised for its serious, character-driven take on the superhero genre.

Another possibility is recent Oscar winner Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther 3.” Marvel has yet to publicly confirm the film or Coogler’s involvement, but it seems likely. Despite the tragic death of star Chadwick Boseman, “Wakanda Forever” grossed more than $850 million worldwide, and Coogler remains in high demand.