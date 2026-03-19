‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Trailer Swings 718 Million Views in 24 Hours

It’s a brand new day for the MCU.

In 24 hours, the trailer for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” picked up 718.6 million views online, shattering the global record. In fact, it took the trailer only eight hours to surpass the previous 24-hour record of 373 million views established by “Deadpool & Wolverine,” according to WaveMetrix.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” didn’t just surpass the trailer record for movies. It also handily swung past the 475 million views attained by the teaser for “Grand Theft Auto VI.”

Previously, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” had a healthy view haul itself, gaining 355.5 million views for its trailer in the first 24 hours. “No Way Home,” which featured Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as alternate Spider-Men (though, that wasn’t revealed in trailers), went on to make $1.9 billion at the global box office.

The trailer shows the beginning of a new chapter in the life of Marvel’s iconic web-slinger. After the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Tom Holland’s Peter Parker lives in a world where nobody remembers he exists. As the now college-aged superhero begins spending more and more time in the suit, his body begins undergoing surprising mutations — apparently making him more spider than man.

A few familiar faces join Spider-Man in his next big screen adventure. Mark Ruffalo returns in the film as Bruce Banner (a.k.a. The Hulk), here serving as a professor at Empire State University. Jon Bernthal makes his big-screen as Frank Castle (a.k.a. The Punisher), a vigilante who’s appeared in Marvel series such as “Daredevil,” “The Punisher” and “Daredevil: Born Again.” Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will also reprise their roles MJ and Ned from Holland’s “Spider-Man” trilogy.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” director Destin Daniel Cretton steps into the director’s chair for “Brand New Day,” taking over duties from Jon Watts, who helmed Holland’s previous trilogy. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers wrote the film’s screenplay.

You can watch the trailer for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” below.