Quinta Brunson Leaves Warner Bros. TV for 5-Year Overall Deal With Disney’s 20th Television

After four years with Warner Bros. Television, “Abbott Elementary” star and creator Quinta Brunson has signed a five-year overall deal with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, for her Fifth Chance Productions.

Her ABC sitcom has been produced in association with both 20th Television and Warner Bros. Television for the past five seasons. Brunson concluded her four-year overall deal with WB this year.

“Building this show together has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career, and I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished through this partnership,” Brunson said. “As we continue to grow and evolve the series, I’m thrilled to officially establish Fifth Chance under the Disney and 20th Television banner.

“This partnership represents an exciting next chapter for me as a creator, producer, and storyteller. I look forward to developing new projects with the incredible teams at Disney and 20th Television,” she added. “I’m deeply thankful to Dana Walden, Debra OConnell, Craig Erwich, Karey Burke, and everyone who has supported our vision and placed their trust in me and my team.”

The two studios will continue to collaborate on the upcoming sixth season of “Abbott Elementary,” which was officially renewed in March. Her co-creators Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker renewed their overall deal with Warner Bros. television in 2024.

“Quinta is a cultural force and one of the most original and influential storytellers in entertainment today,” said Debra OConnell, chairman of Disney Entertainment Television. “Through ‘Abbott Elementary,’ she has redefined the half-hour comedy and built one of television’s most beloved and acclaimed series. We’re proud to expand our partnership and continue investing in Quinta’s extraordinary creative future as she brings new stories to fans across our iconic brands and platforms.”

Under the new deal, Brunson will write, develop and executive produce series across Disney Entertainment Television’s brands via her banner Fifth Chance Productions led by head of creative affairs Erin Wehrenberg.

“It’s been a tremendous honor to work with Quinta, truly one of the industry’s most visionary creators,” Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD U.S. Networks, said. “We look forward to working with her and Disney on many more seasons of the highly acclaimed ‘Abbott Elementary,’ and wish Quinta nothing but the best in all her future endeavors.”

This move comes just one week after the Department of Justice cleared Paramount-WBD’s $110 billion merger. Warner Bros. Television faces uncertainty around leadership as they are being acquired by David Ellison-led Paramount.

Her departure comes at the height of the show’s popularity. “Abbott Elementary” is the most streamed comedy across broadcast in total viewers, adults 18 to 49 and teens 12 to 17. The comedy series has won four Emmys to date, with Brunson winning for her performance as Janine and for writing. She has an eight-season acting deal on “Abbott” and is guaranteed to be an executive producer through the end of the series.

Brunson is represented by WME, Strig Artist Management and attorneys Lily G. Tillers and Nina Shaw at law firm Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang.