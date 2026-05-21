‘Ready or Not’ Directors Radio Silence to Direct ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ Movie at 20th Century

20th Century Studios is developing a feature adaptation of the “Choose Your Own Adventure” book series with Radio Silence, the directing duo behind the “Ready or Not” franchise, set to direct.

“Andor” writer Tom Bissell will adapt the script from the book series of the same name.

According to the publisher, “Choose Your Own Adventure” gamebooks began life in 1979 as the first publishing effort of a new division at Bantam Books focused on younger readers. The series of interactive gamebooks initially had only so-so sales, until some genius in marketing had the idea to “seed” 100,000 books in libraries across the country. Overnight, the books became hugely popular.

Between 1979-1999, the series sold over 250 million copies worldwide and was translated into 38 languages. The original “classic” Choose Your Own Adventure series contained 184 gamebooks authored by 30 different writers. The books were set in locations around the globe, in outer space, under the sea and in a number of distinctly imagined fantasy worlds.

Over the course of its publication, CYOA featured every known literary genre. The last new title in the original series was released by Bantam (which had by then become a division of Random House) in 1998.

The series of gamebooks is currently published by independent publishing company, Chooseco LLC, of Waitsfield, Vermont, founded in 2003 by author and series founder R. A. Montgomery and his wife, author Shannon Gilligan.

Deadline first reported the news.

More to come…