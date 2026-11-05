Mattel’s Roberto Stanichi Joins Netflix as Global Consumer Products and Experiences VP

Mattel Chief Marketing and Brand Officer Roberto Stanichi is set to join Netflix as the streamer’s new vice president of global consumer products and experiences.

In his new role, Stanichi will oversee the company’s global consumer products licensing and retail business, as well as global experiences, including Netflix House. He will report to Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee.

“Few companies in the world understand the emotional power of storytelling and fandom like Netflix. It is an incredible privilege to join Marian and this extraordinary team to help expand that fandom into physical worlds, products, and experiences,” Stanichi said in a statement. “Netflix’s culture of bold innovation and creative ambition is legendary, and I’m excited to dive in to create impactful touchpoints that bring our fans closer to the stories they love.”

At Mattel, Stanichi led the company’s global brand across Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, and American Girl. During his nearly 20 year tenure, Hot Wheels has climbed to record-setting global sales.

He also expanded the adult fan base across multiple brands, helped establish Disney Pixar’s “Cars” as an evergreen brand with consistent growth even in non-movie years and was instrumental in the industry-first, co-master toy partnership between Mattel and Hasbro for Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters.”

Prior to Mattel, he served in senior leadership roles at Spin Master and PepsiCo.

“Roberto has spent his career turning iconic characters and stories into global brands that resonate across generations,” Lee said “As we continue to build on the incredible fandom around Netflix’s stories and characters, his experience will be invaluable in shaping how those connections extend beyond the screen and into fans’ everyday lives.”

Netflix global consumer products business began with “Stranger Things” Season 1 and a line of Funko Pop figures. Since then, the company launched its largest global licensing program in history for “Stranger Things” Season 5.

It also built a female-focused lifestyle brand by focusing on products and experiences tied to “Bridgerton” and launched a “KPop Demon Hunters” partnership with Mattel and Hasbro last year.

In addition, Netflix has launched over 50 unique experiences formats, reaching 15 million fans across 490 openings in 300+ unique cities around the world, including The Queens Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, Squid Game: The Experience, Stranger Things at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights, Immersive Gamebox, Sandbox VR and others.

Last year, it also launched its first-ever Netflix House locations in Philadelphia and Dallas, with a third location opening in Las Vegas in 2027.