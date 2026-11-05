Netflix Effect Strikes Again With MGM+’s ‘From’ Dominating Nielsen Streaming Charts With 1.65 Billion Minutes

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The Netflix effect has struck again, this time with “From,” which grew its cult following to a massive mainstream audience.

While “From” has cultivated a strong fanbase on MGM+, its launch on Netflix has brought the show atop Nielsen’s top streaming lists. After the first three seasons hit Netflix on Oct. 19, “From” tallied up 1.65 billion minutes across 30 available episodes during the week of Oct. 19, landing as the week’s No. 1 show on streaming.

Notably, 40% of watch-time for “From” came from Hispanic and Black viewers, with 27% and 18%, respectively.

Behind “From” on the top streaming charts was “The Diplomat,” also on Netflix, which added 200 million minutes in its second week, bringing its viewership to 1.19 billion minutes for the week of Oct. 19. It landed as the No. 2 overall streaming program and the No. 1 streaming original, given that “From” is an acquired title.



Streaming hit “The Big Bang Theory” rounded out the top three titles on Nielsen’s chart with 867 million minutes viewed, continuing the show’s streaming resurgence on HBO Max. Long-running favorite “Grey’s Anatomy” was right behind “Big Bang” as the No. 4 streaming title with 845 million minutes viewed.

Other notable streaming original series included Prime Video’s “The Terminal List” with 830 million minutes viewed, Peacock’s “Crystal Lake” with 790 million minutes viewed, Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” with 780 million viewed and Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This” with 725 million minutes viewed, landing as the No. 10 most-watched streaming series.

On the film front, the live-action “Moana” made its streaming debut on Disney+ on Oct. 21, shooting to the top of the film chart with 579 million minutes.

The No. 2 streaming film of the week was “Gladiator II,” which dropped on Netflix after only being available on Paramount+, scoring 299 million minutes in the week.