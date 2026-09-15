Prime Video Launches Bundle With Starz, AMC+, BritBox, MGM+ and PBS Masterpiece for $29.99

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AMC+, BritBox, MGM+, PBS Masterpiece and Starz are teaming up to launch a new $29.99 per month bundle on Prime Video in the U.S.

“Today marks a milestone for our customers, the launch of the first-ever five-service streaming bundle on Prime Video. Our subscriptions and bundles business continues to see incredible growth because we stay focused on delivering unmatched selection, value and convenience,” Prime Video Channels Head Ryan Pirozzi said in a Tuesday statement. “With AMC+, MGM+, BritBox, PBS Masterpiece, and Starz together, Prime Video customers get the premium entertainment they love, all in one place.”

The offering, which is a savings of nearly 39% compared to subscribing to each service individually, gives customers access to everything from acclaimed dramas and blockbuster films to beloved British series and award-winning documentaries.

That includes Starz programming such as “Outlander,” “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” “S.W.A.T. Exiles,” “Fightland,” “P-Valley” and the films “The Housemaid” and “Michael”; AMC’s “The Walking Dead” franchise and the immortal world of Ann Rice; BritBox’s “The Other Bennet Sister,” “Ludwig,” “Blue Lights” and “Agatha Christie’s Tommy & Tuppence”; MGM+’s “From,” “The Westies,” “A Tale of Two Cities” and “American Hostage”; and PBS Masterpiece’s “All Creatures Great and Small,” “Miss Scarlet,” “Astrid” and “The Forsytes.”

“We are excited to partner with Amazon and four leading streaming services for this first-of-its-kind offering on Prime Video,” Starz Networks president Alison Hoffman said. “This bundle truly has something for everyone, and Starz brings a distinctive mix of curated programming, including prestige historical dramas, gripping crime series, time-traveling fantasy and a robust slate of programming for women. As one of the top bundling partners in the industry, we continue to expand our reach to welcome new and broader audiences.”

“We want to make it as easy as possible for passionate fans to find and enjoy the original shows and films that define AMC+,” Amy Leasca, AMC Global Media’s executive vice president of partner growth, added. “Working on Prime Video’s first five-service bundle, and being in some excellent company, is a meaningful moment for our flagship streaming service and for subscribers who love the ease, convenience and value that combined offerings like this can deliver.”

The bundle comes as specialty SVOD subscriptions grew 14% year over year to a total of 42 million across 31 services during the second quarter, according to new research from Antenna. That’s more than double premium SVOD’s 6% growth and outpaces the 7% total growth of the entire SVOD category.

Antenna notes that 35% of streaming customers in the U.S. have transacted with a Specialty SVOD service, up from 26% two years ago. The number of consumers who transacted with a specialty SVOD service between the second quarters of 2024 and 2026 grew 55% from 41 million to 63.6 million. In the past yer alone, 12 million consumers tried a specialty SVOD service for the first time.

BBC Studios Direct to Consumer CEO Robert Schildhouse said the bundle is a compelling new way to “deliver value while introducing even more viewers to the distinct British mysteries and dramas that define the BritBox brand.”

PBS Distribution President Andrew Downing called the bundle the “perfect vehicle to reach more viewers who crave authentic, character-driven and award-winning drama.”

“This offering at this kind of value puts PBS Masterpiece’s storytelling in front of even more viewers and that’s a win for audiences and for public media,” he added.

MGM+ Head Michael Wright said the bundle would create a “singular destination for true lovers of great entertainment,” further noting, “We couldn’t be more excited to bring our slate to Prime Video customers in such a powerful way.”