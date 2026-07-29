Starz, Crunchyroll Launch $16.99 Per Month Bundle Through Prime Video

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Starz and Crunchyroll are teaming up with a new $16.99 per month bundle that will offer subscribers a mix of premium action, anime, thrillers, female-driven dramas, sci-fi and adventure programming.

The bundle, which is available through Prime Video starting Wednesday, marks Crunchyroll’s first deal in the U.S. and provides customers with savings of more than 23%.

“This offering brings together two services with distinctive programming, giving viewers access to a range of stories and genres,” Starz Networks president Alison Hoffman said in a statement. “The way households discover and consume television continues to evolve. This bundle with Crunchyroll and Prime Video enables us to broaden our reach and introduce the Starz slate of premium

programming to new viewers.”



“At Crunchyroll, we believe anime is a powerful medium for storytelling and connection, and our goal is to continue bringing it to more audiences in more accessible ways,” Crunchyroll Chief Product Officer and Emerging Business EVP Terry Li added. “This launch is a meaningful step in expanding how fans can discover and connect with the series they love, while opening the door for even more viewers to experience the breadth of anime storytelling.”

The bundle’s launch coincides with new and returning Starz programming, including the series finale of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” on Aug. 7, the premiere of its first wholly owned original series “Fightland” on July 31, “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” on Sept. 18 and “S.W.A.T. Exiles” on Sept. 25.

Subscribers will also be able to enjoy movies such as the Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth and Daniel MacPherson-led sports action drama “Beast” starting Aug. 8 and the Jaafar Jackson-led biopic “Michael” starting on Aug. 10, as well as “The Housemaid” starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried and “Shelter” starring Jason Statham.

Anime fans can also enjoy series such as “Dragon Ball,” including its most recent chapter “Dragon Ball Daima,” as well as “Naruto,” “Naruto Shippuden,” “Afro Samurai,” “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood,” “My Hero Academia” and “Cowboy Bebop.” Other available titles include “Black Torch,” “Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia,” “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Season 3, “Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You,” and “One Piece Heroines.”

In addition to the Crunchyroll bundle, Starz is available through Prime Video in add-on bundles with HBO Max, BET+, MGM+ and AMC+.

“The addition of the Crunchyroll and Starz bundle reflects Prime Video’s commitment to delivering value and convenience for customers as we continue to expand the breadth of our bundle offerings,” Prime Video U.S. Channels Director Matt Huntley said. “Whether it’s premium dramas, blockbuster films, or world-class anime, Prime Video is making it seamless for customers to access the entertainment they want, all in one place.”