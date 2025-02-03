Starz and BET+ Launch Bundle on Prime Video

Prime Video’s partnership with Starz continues as the latter has launched a Starz-BET+ bundle on the Amazon-owned streaming platform for $15.99 per month — marking savings of approximately 30%.

The bundle offers subscribers in the U.S. access to original BET+ series, including “All The Queens Men,” Tyler Perry’s “Zatima,” “The Ms. Pat Show” and “Diarra From Detroit.” It also includes a collection of Perry stage plays, all seasons of his “The Oval,” “Assisted Living” and “Ruthless,” and recent seasons of “Sistas,” Dr. Holly Carter and Devon Franklin’s “Kingdom Business,” the BET Awards and BET Hip Hop Awards, all seasons of Carl Weber’s “The Family Business” and “Black Hamptons” and an extensive collection of Black films and original holiday movies.

Meanwhile, on the Starz side, the bundle includes the “Power” universe, “BMF,” and “P-Valley,” as well as hit moves such as “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Borderlands” and “A Thousand and One.”

Starz Networks president Alison Hoffman called the bundle a “natural pairing for audiences who want to stream culturally rich content with iconic characters and authentic storylines.”

“Starz brings diverse perspectives to life across our entire slate, and these types of packages allow us to share the stories we love at an exceptional value to our customers,” she shared on Monday. “As a complementary service, we continue to establish ourselves as the premier bundling partner of choice through a series of offerings with leading streamers.”

BET+ head Jason Harvey said the platform is excited to partner with Starz on the bundle and remains “dedicated to showcasing the myriad of black storytelling.”

“This collaboration allows us to expand our reach to an even broader audience,” he added.

The offering joins eight other discounted bundles available on Prime Video through its channels business, including Starz’s recently launched bundle with Max for $20.99 per month.

“Customers have responded favorably to the convenience, cost-effectiveness and deeper content offering bundles provide, and we’ll continue to innovate in this area,” Prime Video Channels head and general manager Matt Cohen said. “By bringing together BET+ and Starz, we are excited to delight new and existing Channels customers.”