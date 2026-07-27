YouTube to Launch Peacock Premium Bundle in Early 2027

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NBCUniversal will bring Peacock Premium to millions of YouTube Premium subscribers in a new bundle launching in early 2027.

The offering will provide seamless access to the streaming service within the YouTube experience, featuring sports like the NFL, Olympics, NBA, MLB, Big Ten and Notre Dame Football, Big 12, Big East and Big Ten College Basketball, Premier League, WNBA, Kentucky Derby and golf, as well as hit series such as “Love Island USA,” “The Real Housewives,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Traitors,” “All Her Fault,” “The Office” and a robust catalog of films.

Peacock Premium will also be available as a separate add-on subscription through YouTube Primetime Channels starting later this summer, while a selection of live sporting events from NBCUniversal will also stream on NBC Sports’ YouTube channel.

Additionally, NBCU is extending its multi-year distribution agreement with YouTube TV and will expand the reach of its international streaming services Universal+ and Hayu through YouTube Premium in select markets.

The distribution of YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Premium will similarly be extended on Comcast’s Xfinity and Xumo platforms. The companies will also deepen their ad-tech partnership, including through FreeWheel, to enhance ad capabilities and drive greater monetization at scale.

“With this agreement, Peacock accelerates its next phase of growth by bringing the service to millions of YouTube Premium subscribers, driving long-term value for our business,” NBCUniversal Media Group chairman Matt Strauss said in a Monday statement. “Combined with our YouTube TV extension, this agreement opens the door to new ways for audiences to discover, access and deepen engagement with NBCUniversal’s industry-leading content wherever and however they choose to watch.”

“This partnership with NBCUniversal is a great example of how we can grow YouTube’s subscription business alongside our key partners,” YouTube Chief Business Officer Mary Ellen Coe added. “By bringing Peacock to YouTube Premium, we’re giving our members an incredible lineup of content while also connecting them to the creator ecosystem and cultural moments that fans can only find on YouTube. Together, we are expanding NBCU’s content presence on

YouTube, building a sustainable growth engine for both of our companies, and collaborating across streaming distribution, advertising and live sports production.”

The move comes as NBCUniversal is gearing up to be spun off from Comcast over the next 12 months into a separate, publicly traded company.

“This partnership brings NBCUniversal’s world-class content and iconic franchises to YouTube’s unmatched scale and global platforms,” Comcast co-CEO Mike Cavanagh, who will lead standalone NBCU as its CEO, said on Monday. “We’re excited to deepen our relationship with YouTube through a collaboration that reflects our strategy of partnering with industry leaders to drive sustained growth for NBCUniversal.”

It also comes after Peacock Premium Plus launched on YouTube Premium in June. YouTube TV also previously said it would launch over 10 genre-specific packages in 2026 across sports, news and family & entertainment content.

“We’re incredibly excited to expand our partnership with NBCUniversal to redefine what a modern entertainment subscription can be for consumers,” YouTube CEO Neal Mohan echoed. “This makes it easier than ever for our members to find and watch all the premium content they love, all in one place.”