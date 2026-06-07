‘Scary Movie’ Cruises to No. 1 at Box Office With $105 Million Global Opening

Paramount/Miramax’s “Scary Movie” is cruising to the top spot at the box office over Amazon MGM’s “Masters of the Universe,” earning a $55 million from 3,490 locations that is the highest for the horror movie parody series before inflation adjustment. Globally, the film has made $105 million for the weekend.

Holding a reported production budget of just $30 million before marketing costs — all financed by Miramax — “Scary Movie” is an instant mid-budget theatrical success regardless of whether its full theatrical run is frontloaded or not. Audience reception metrics have been mixed-to-positive, earning a C+ from opening night crowds and a 71% Rotten Tomatoes audience score.

72% of the opening weekend audience was from the 18-34 demographic, with 62% under the age of 30, showing that while millennial nostalgia was a major contributor, Gen Z also showed up looking for a good laugh after driving A24/Chernin’s “Backrooms” and Focus’ “Obsession” to box office success. According to Paramount, 90% of opening weekend moviegoers polled say that had seen a previous “Scary Movie” installment.

While “Scary Movie” was younger-skewing, Amazon MGM’s “Masters of the Universe” was, as one might expect for a film based on an 80s franchise, driven by Gen X with 59% of its opening weekend audience over the age of 35 and 37% over the age of 45 as the film earned a domestic opening of just $29.3 million.

Though this opening result is dwarfed by the film’s $170 million budget before marketing, Amazon MGM domestic distribution head Kevin Wilson stayed positive in a statement released Saturday.

“This weekend represents a very solid start for Masters of the Universe and the passionate, multigenerational audience response we’re seeing around the world has been fantastic,” he said. “Travis Knight and the entire cast and filmmaking team have delivered something truly special, and this opening is exactly the kind of critical first moment that validates our holistic distribution strategy—building awareness and engagement that will carry well beyond the theatrical window.”

Reception for the film has been generally positive with a B on CinemaScore, Rotten Tomatoes scores of 66% critics and 88% audience, and PostTrak approval ratings of 81% among general audiences and 89% among kids.

But with an under-18 audience turnout of just 6%, “Masters of the Universe” doesn’t have much time to grow its family audience and achieve its goal of introducing He-Man to a new generation before Pixar’s “Toy Story 5,” which is projected for one of the best animated openings ever at well over $150 million, comes in as major competition. The film may even see its core audience of over-45 genre-loving moviegoers get peeled away by Steven Spielberg next weekend with the arrival of his alien thriller “Disclosure Day.”

After its studio record-obliterating $81 million opening, A24’s “Backrooms” was bound to have a sharp drop, and that was indeed the case as the film earned just under $26 million in its second weekend, marking a 68% drop. That’s nearly the same second weekend drop of Disney/Lucasfilm’s “The Mandalorian and Grogu,” which has already fallen out of the top 5 with $10 million in its third weekend.

Unlike “Mandalorian and Grogu,” “Backrooms” will be very theatrically profitable, holding a fraction of the “Star Wars ” film’s P&A with a production spend of just $10 million. With $135 million domestic and $212 million worldwide, it now stands as A24’s highest grossing film of all time, passing the $197 million total of “Marty Supreme” this past winter.

More to come…